This Mumbai man rode horse, took a band to get his pre-ordered iPhone X

Mahesh Pallival aka Mac, took a horse and a band to get his hands on the iPhone X. (Source: ANI)

The highly-awaited iPhone X went on sale in India on Friday evening. The sale was announced at 6 PM in the evening and within minutes, there were long queues in front of the Apple stores in the country as people were trying to get their hands on the most expensive product of the company. However, one man who stood out from the lot was Mumbai-based Mahesh Pallival aka Mac, who took a horse and a band to get his hands on the iPhone X. News agency ANI shared the images of Pallival’s grand trip and they went viral within minutes.

Pallival, who’s a resident of Thane, came riding a horse with a procession and a band party to receive his iPhone X at 6:30 PM at Thane’s Hariniwas circle. Not just this, he also received the new iPhone X from the store owner while sitting on the horse. This act shows how much it mattered for Palliwal to own an iPhone X which starts at Rs 89,000 and goes all the way up to Rs 1,02,000. Similar excitement was seen for the phone even in other countries.

Apple enthusiasts around the globe were lining up to get their hands on the new device which features facial recognition, cordless charging and an edge-to-edge screen with the technology used in high-end televisions and an eye-popping price tag. The new gadget marks the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone release and was released in about 50 markets yesterday, starting in Asia and then followed by Europe and the Americas.

Apple has recently seen its revenues in India doubling year-on-year in the September quarter on strong sales of iPhones and iPads, a top company official today said. “We were especially happy to return to growth in greater China, where revenue was up 12 per cent from a year ago and with our momentum in India, where revenue doubled year-over- year,” Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said on an investor call.