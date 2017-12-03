This Meerut girl was lost and in panic; here is how Google Maps helped unite her with family

Google Maps has become an integral part of many people’s journey, globally. Now, it seems it can be deployed to give great endings to stories of woe too! (Image: IE)

Google Maps has become an integral part of many people’s journey, globally. Now, it seems it can be deployed to give great endings to stories of woe too! To the great relief of a family, the maps feature has helped in locating their lost girl. On Wednesday night, Rashmi, a seven-year-old girl found herself at an unknown place and had no clue where to go. Rashmi along with her parents had come to attend a wedding from Meerut to Delhi. While Rashmi’s parents were engaged in the wedding celebrations, the little kid was busy playing with other kids. While playing, Rashmi came out of the venue and lost her way. Thereafter, she panicked and started crying. The girl was spotted by a constable, who took her to Malviya Nagar police station, as reported by Times of India. As per the police, the girl was panicking and was unable to tell about her home. All she said was that she had come with her parents to a wedding. Unable to tell the location of her house, the police asked her about the time it took her to reach Delhi.

After taking all the information from the little girl, the police outlined the places which take four hours to reach Delhi. After making some accurate guesstimates, police stations of these districts were informed about the matter. After extensively investigating the matter, it was found that the girl was from Meerut. As soon as the information reached Meerut police, the cops set out in their search using Google maps and searched all villages which had a lake nearby, as per the information revealed by the girl.

The list of the villages matching the information was culled down and further, the sarpanchs were contacted. Finally, a sarpanch confirmed that a lookout notice was sent by police that matched his village, and it was found that the girl belongs to Koi village, which is 44 km far from Meerut. All this happened because of the satellite images provided by the Google Maps! Later, the girl was handed over to her family. A great ending to a story that could have turned out horrifically.