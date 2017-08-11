This man who cheated people in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, booked

The FIR revealed that the president of Organisation JP Singh along with other unknown person has been cheating people by demanding and collecting donations.(PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a person who allegedly cheated people by misusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name. A case has been registered a case against JP Singh, President of Narendra Modi Vichar Manch (NMVM), and unknown persons.

The FIR revealed that the president of Organisation JP Singh along with other unknown person has been cheating people by demanding and collecting donations illegally and fraudulently by inducement and misusing the name of the prime minister it is further revealed that JP Singh is maintaining a website which displays the photo of PM Modi. The case was registered under 120B 420 IPC.

Earlier, CBI on July 18 registered a case against a person, who is a resident of Jharkhand’s Borako city, on a complaint regarding forgery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s signature. The allegations pertain to forgery of signatures of the Prime Minister on a letter purportedly issued by the PMO to said accused of arranging classical music program on upcoming Independence Day. The investigating agency has also recovered large number of incriminating forged documents and articles relating to forgery of the signatures of the Prime Minister at the premises of accused at Bokaro, Bishnupur in West Bengal.