This man went to jail twice before dance came to his rescue

Govind Singh was convicted in a case of theft and assault in 2004. (Source: IE image)

Govind Singh was convicted in a case of theft and assault in 2004 and was sentenced to jail for 10 years. Singh was sent to prison for beating up a man and sending him into a coma for a month along with stealing gold and cash. Even though Singh maintained that he was wrongly convicted, he ended up serving two stints in Bhondsi Jail between 2004 and 2016 with a gap of two years in between. Singh was released on January 23, 2016 but he still goes to jail every day but, now for a different reason.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Singh is now a project coordinator for India Vision Foundation (IVF) through which he looks to reform other convicts in a Faridabad prison each day using his own story as an example.

“The first time, I spent my days in the barracks, where I was idle. The other inmates there would spend all their time planning and plotting, trying to motivate each other to join hands and undertake other crimes after being released. I knew that to keep myself together, I needed something to stay busy,” said Singh.

The process started in 2013 when Singh was forced to make rotis in the prison and develop other skills after the death of his father. It was in 2014 when Singh realised that dance was one thing he was really into.

“My curiosity was aroused when I heard about the classes (offered by IVF). When I discovered they were offering dance classes, I signed up. That changed my life,” said Singh. His “discipline” led to Singh being named the “peer leader”, a role that made him responsible for ensuring that classes went smoothly. In an attempt to assist Singh in the process of reintegration, IVF offered him a job as a project coordinator at the Faridabad prison upon his release in 2016.

Singh got married just two months back and lives with his family at Govindpuri. “At that time, the project coordinator would come only once a week, so I would perform some of his duties. Even in Faridabad, the work is similar — making sure classes are carried out properly, arrangements are made for them beforehand, ensuring inmates attend on a regular basis and encouraging new ones to join,” he concluded.