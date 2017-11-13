This man used PM Awas Yojana funds to get married, asks don’t I need a gharwali for ghar?

Shankar used up all the money given to him under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to start his married life (PTI)

As bizarre as it may sound but a man actually used the money, meant to build a house for himself to find a bride and get married. This is exactly what a man named Shankar did. A Saharia tribal from Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni, Shankar used up all the money given to him under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to start his married life according to The Times of India. “But don’t I need a gharwali for a ghar? And doesn’t gharwali make a ghar complete?”, Shankar asked the Panchayat officials when they tracked him down.

Shankar’s case was something unusual for Seoni administration. As per TOI, Secretary of Khirkhiri panchayat, Rajendra Gurjar, was shocked to see Shankar’s case while reviewing PM Awas Yojana houses. In fact, officials are finding it difficult to ensure that the funds under the scheme are used properly. Gurjar found that after the first instalment of the housing scheme was transferred to his account, he went missing. Later, when the Panchayat officials found him, they couldn’t control their laughter after finding the actual reason. “It was a mixed feeling of amusement and anger. We were very angry but it was just too funny”, an official said.

The Panchayat officials said that Shankar had been to Gujarat, where he frequently visits in search of a job, and married a tribal woman. “I need a gharwali for a ghar. So, I got married before building the house.”, Shankar told the officials. Officials say that many cases have been witnessed where beneficiaries went missing after money was transferred to their account. Among the biggest reasons for these anomalies arising is the fact that there is illiteracy among the tribals and this is made worse by the fact that they do not understand the rules of the scheme. This confusion leads to many odd situations being created.