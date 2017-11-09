This man makes a request to IndiGo and it’s hilarious

One Twitter user took the troll game to the next level by asking IndiGo for one-of-its-kind help. (Source: PTI)

Ever since the video of an IndiGo ground staff assaulting a passenger at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport went viral, all sorts of memes and sarcastic jibes have been shared on various social media platforms. However, one Twitter user took the troll game to the next level by asking IndiGo for one-of-its-kind help. This Twitter user who goes by the name Rohitchoube on the micro-blogging site, wrote to the airlines’ Twitter handling team — “@IndiGo6E I need help for tomorrow’s mumbai delhi flight…Can somebody please respond ..” When he didn’t get a response, the user wrote to IndiGo once again asking for help.

This time, the airlines responded by saying, “Hi, Rohit. How may we assist you?” However, IndiGo didn’t have any idea about what was going in Rohit’s head. He asked the airline to beat up his boss who was travelling to Delhi by the 3 pm flight! And just like that, he earned himself the status of an overnight Twitter star. Here is his conversation with IndiGo:

@IndiGo6E I need help for tomorrow’s mumbai delhi flight…Can somebody please respond .. — rohit (@rohitchoube) November 7, 2017

@IndiGo6E … Can you please respond ? — rohit (@rohitchoube) November 7, 2017

Hi, Rohit. How may we assist you? — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 7, 2017

My boss is travelling by 15.00 pm flight to Delhi .. ‘ जैसे ही वो उतरे, कूट देना साले को । ‘ thanks 🙂#thokoindigo — rohit (@rohitchoube) November 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Wednesday strongly condemned the assault on a passenger by IndiGo staff and has sought an independent report from regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), saying that fisticuffs are not acceptable in a civilised society. He added that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will check whether certain procedures were violated, as the incident happened in the security area.

In this video, that went viral a few days back, a passenger is first seen being stopped from entering a coach, and then being pulled back by ground staff. Another airline employee is seen restraining the traveller. The passenger is seen fighting back and falling to the ground during the scuffle.