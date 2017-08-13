This man has been collecting money in name of PM Narendra Modi; CBI lodges case against JP Singh led Narendra Modi Vichar Manch

The CBI claimed in its FIR that the Faridabad-registered society, ‘Narendra Modi Vichar Manch’, has no links to Prime Minister Modi. (Photo: http://nmvmindia.org/)

An FIR has been lodged by CBI against a group housing society for allegedly collecting donations in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per a report in news agency PTI. The CBI claimed in its FIR that the Faridabad-registered society, ‘Narendra Modi Vichar Manch’, has no links to Prime Minister Modi. “The President of the organisation, JP Singh, along with unknown persons has been cheating people by demanding and collecting donations illegally and fraudulently by inducement and misusing the name of the Prime Minister of India,” the FIR alleged, according to PTI.

A case of criminal conspiracy and cheating has been registered against JP Singh and unidentified persons.

JP Singh is maintaining website www.nmvmindia.org which displays a photo of Modi, the FIR said. “The website also carried the photograph of JP Singh in the capacity of the President of the said ‘sanstha’,” the FIR alleged.

The website carries a number of photographs of PM Modi. Moreover, the website shows a ‘certificate from Central Vigilance Commission as well.

Interestingly the website shows many ‘pictures’ of JP Singh with top BJP leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Shahnawaz Hussain, Suresh Prabhu and others.

