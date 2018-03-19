  3. This man booked Ola cab from Bengaluru to North Korea; here is what happened next

Thanks to a technical glitch in the popular mobile-based cab service Ola Cabs that a person was able to book a cab ride to North Korea. A Twitter user named Rohit Menda shared his experience on Twitter where he was able to book a cab via Ola Cabs to North Korea.

Thanks to a technical glitch in the popular mobile-based cab service Ola Cabs that a person was able to book a cab ride to North Korea. A Twitter user named Rohit Menda shared his experience on Twitter where he was able to book a cab via Ola Cabs to North Korea. The user book the cab from Bangalore to South Pyongan in North Korea. And to this user’s surprise, the cab service charged him a whopping Rs 149088!

The cab service accepted the ride and shared the information of the driver with the user with basic details of the trip. After sharing a tweet on the micro-blogging site, he got a response from Ola Cabs. The tweet by Ola Cabs read: “This seems to be a technical glitch. Please restart the phone and try again.” The cab service responded again with a tweet which read: “We have forwarded this to the relevant team to further look into this. We strive to serve you better.”

The incident happened on March 18, however, with a swift response by the Ola Cabs’ technical team, the issue seems to have been resolved as we also tried to book the cab to North Korea but we could not.

Meanwhile, Ola Cabs, Uber drivers’ are on a strike from Monday onwards. The strike can be seen in major cities like Pune, Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The strike has been called by Sanjay Naik the president of Maharashtra Nav Nirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS). Naik said that over 60,000 cabbies have extended their support to the cause.

