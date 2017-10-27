This lucky lady traveled on empty plane meant for 189 passengers, gets royal treatment; take a look

Getting tickets for flights in India, especially during festive seasons, is not that easy. The maddening rush often makes us feel if we were given the chance to board an empty flight! This has happened with a Scottish woman. (Image- twitter)

Getting tickets for flights in India, especially during festive seasons, is not that easy. The maddening rush often makes us feel if we were given the chance to board an empty flight! This has happened with a Scottish woman. She got the chance to travel all alone on a Jet2 plane, according to reports. Subsequently, Karon Grieve got a lavish as well as royal treatment from airline staff on the plane. It happened like this. Karon Grieve, who hails from Dunlop in Ayrshire, arrived at Glasgow airport to board a plane to Heraklion, a Greek island.

After coming to the airport she realized that, aside from her, there were only two other bookings for the flight. After stepping onto the aircraft, she came to know that two other fliers had failed to turn up. It was a royal trip, according to her. “Amazing flight Glasgow to Heraklion yesterday I was the only passenger. Captain Laura and crew amazing, felt like a VIP all day!,” Grieve wrote on her Twitter account.

Grieve, who is an author, had paid £46 for the flight. It has been learned that the flight that normally seats 189 passengers. She got the free meal and a choice of her own seat. After landing, she was handed her luggage promptly. It was the icing on the cake as she did not need to wait for her luggage.

Take a look at the tweet

@jet2tweets Amazing flight Glasgow to Heraklion yesterday I was the only passenger. Captain Laura and crew amazing, felt like a VIP all day! pic.twitter.com/q4CEkTf7Az — Karon Grieve (@KaronGrieve) October 23, 2017

Notably, a Chinese woman had experienced a similar situation when she was the only passenger on a flight. The flight was delayed for 10 hours. Other passengers departed on earlier flights. The woman had posted photos on social media showing an empty aircraft, according to reports.