This journalist has been detained over ‘false news’ on CM Manohar Parrikar’s health

Manohar Parrikar is being treated at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since February 15. (PTI)

The Goa Police detained a local journalist today in connection with an alleged false news item about the health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is admitted in a Mumbai hospital for treatment of a pancreatic ailment.

Parrikar is being treated at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since February 15.

“We have detained journalist Harish Volvoikar as a part of an investigation. He was questioned related to the false news that is being circulated,” Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh told PTI.

The action against the journalist was taken after BJP leader Sunil Desai filed a complaint with Ponda police alleging that a fake news was being circulated, in which he (Desai) was being quoted about the health condition of Parrikar.

Earlier in the day, the journalist was also stopped from attending the ongoing assembly session when Goa Governor Mridula Sinha addressed the legislators.

Singh said a case had been registered and the investigation was underway.

“We have to know the origin of the message which was being circulated. We are going through the whole chain of messages,” he said.

Volvoikar represents a WhatsApp-based news service, which covers local events.

In his complaint, Desai had said the false news was circulated on February 17 and the second one on the next day.

“This is to bring to your kind notice that some people are circulating false news about our honourable chief minister’s health and misguiding the people in my name,” Desai, whose name was quoted in one of the reports of the news service.