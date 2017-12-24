This jail food is served to Lalu Yadav in Birsa Munda prison; startling fare on menu

After spending a night in the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav was served chapatti, dal (lentil) and cabbage for dinner.(Image: IE)

After spending a night in the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was served chapatti, dal (lentil) and cabbage for dinner. Yesterday, RJD supremo was convicted by a special CBI court in the multi-crore rupee fodder scam. However, the family of the RJD leader is concerned about his health and has urged the jail authorities to serve him chappati instead of rice. As per the Hindustan Times report, Tejashwi Yadav has asked jail authorities to serve rice for dinner as Lalu suffers from heart ailments. Even his wife, Rabri Devi is worried about his health. Lalu, had undergone a heart surgery in 2014 and since then, has been following a strict diet.

Rabri said that Lalu has to take medicines every day and that he needs someone to assist him about which medicine is to be taken. However, the RJD supremo is entitled to a newspaper and a television set, as revealed by a senior jail officer. He is allowed to meet guests in between 8 am and 12 noon on weekdays as per the Jail manual, Birsa Munda Jail Superintendent Ashok Kumar Choudhary said. However, although a few visitors had come to meet him on Sunday, they were not allowed anywhere near him. The Jail authorities are strictly following the Jail manual following which visitors are only allowed to meet during visiting hours. Confirming what Lalu had for dinner yesterday, Jharkhand unit president of the RJD, Annapurna Devi, said Prasad was served jail food only.

Another Senior RJD leader has said that in the upcoming days, they are planning to deliver Lalu home-cooked food. Yesterday RJD suffered a major setback as Lalu along with 15 others were convicted by the special CBI court for fradulent withdrawal of Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar treasury between 1991 and 1994. The ex-Bihar CM was really angry after his conviction, which could perhaps be seen in his series of Tweets, in which he lashed out at BJP. In one of his tweets, he said, “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ….But still prevails…In the end though.” Currently, he is convicted and the quantam of punishment will be pronounced on January 3 by the court.