This is what happened to Delhi dentist who bit, burned and beat minor maid

The accused dentist belongs to the Kalyan Vihar area of Model Town in North West Delhi. (Photo for representation by PTI)

In a shocking case of abusing domestic help, a Delhi dentist was finally arrested by the police for allegedly injuring her 14-year-old maid. The minor domestic worker has been rescued and she has suffered multiple injuries that were allegedly inflicted by her employer. The accused dentist belongs to the Kalyan Vihar area of Model Town in North West Delhi. According to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), as quoted by the Times of India, the child was allegedly bitten, beaten and burnt in the past four months after she was placed there by an agency. An FIR invoking sections pertaining to “causing hurt” and under Bonded Labour Act has been registered with the police as per Aslam Khan, the DCP, north-west.

The report stated that the dentist who has been identified as Nidhi Chaudhary, has been arrested. As soon as the minor was rescued from her employer’s house, the police raided the office of the placement agency on Friday. It is suspected that the girl may have been brought by an agent from Jharkhand. The report further stated that the 14-year-old girl has been put under the care and protection of the child welfare committee and DCW counsellors and they are now trying to trace the family of the girl in Jharkhand. The incident came to light after the neighbour of the dentist called the 181 helpline number of DCW.

Commission chief, Swati Jaihind shared some details of the case via her Social Media account. She wrote, “We rescued the 14-year-old Jharkhandi domestic maid from Model Town. Can’t describe her condition! She was burnt, beaten, attacked with a scissor, spat at and bitten by lady employer who is a doctor! Most evil!” In addition, Jaihind also said, “Little girl was so brave. Her lady employer so vicious.” She added, “A doctor herself, how could she torture a 14-year-old in such a brutal manner. The little girl was confined to house, not given sweater, food and has been reduced to bones. Police arrested lady employer! Should be given maximum punishment!”

The commission in a press statement said, “She had deep marks, cuts and bruises all over her body. She said she was burnt by her employer with an iron and hot water was regularly thrown at her. Several burn marks were visible on her body.” The team also claimed that the 14-year-old had bite marks all over her face and other signs of maltreatment too. DCW while talking about the treatment given to the girl added that after two days, the girl would be given only two slices of stale bread to eat. The girl was severely malnourished. The lady employer also did not allow the girl to wear sweaters or use blankets at night.