This is what caused Bhima Koregaon Dalit, Maratha clash in Pune; check out real reason behind confrontation

Bhima Koregaon clash: The story so far

It all started on December 29, when someone put up a board near a structure believed to be the tomb of Govind Gopal Mahar in Vadhu Budruk village, about 5 km from Bhima Koregaon in Pune. The board hailed Mahar and said he defied the orders of Mughal king Aurangzeb and performed the last rites of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Mahar is a Dalit community. However, local Marathas believe that it was their ancestors who had performed the last rites of Sambhaji Maharaj, as per a report by The Indian Express. After the board emerged, Marathas along with gram panchayat authorities objected and alleged that history was being falsified and this allegation had no documented evidence to back it. The police further told The Indian Express that it was this board that led to a quarrel between the two communities. Same day, an offence was registered by Dalit activists against 49 persons of Vadhu Budruk village under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Then, on January 1, when lakhs of Dalits had gathered in the city to attend an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, an argument between the two communities on the above-stated incident led to the clash. As per a report by the Indian Express, the British forces had defeated an army of Peshwas on January 1, 1818, and in the Dalit narrative, the battle represents the victory of the Mahar community, which constituted a majority of British forces that day, over Peshwas, who were upper-caste Brahmins.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked the incumbent BJP saying, “A central pillar of the RSS/BJP’s fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance.” Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also accused the BJP, the RSS and the other ‘caste forces’ of instigating the Bhima-Koregaon violence. She said, “The incident which took place could have been avoided. The government there must make necessary arrangements to maintain security. There is a BJP Government there and it seems it instigated the violence there. The BJP, the RSS, and other caste forces are behind this,” as per a report by ANI.

Following the clashes between the Maratha and Dalit communities, markets in the areas around Bhima Koregaon near Pune remained shut and police issued prohibitory orders against people assembling. At least one person died and three were injured in the clashes, as per various media reports. Considering the safety and security of students, many schools in Thane have also been shut. So far, six offences pertaining to the clashes have been lodged at the Shikrapur police station. Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar visited Vadhu Budruk on Tuesday. He interacted with both parties and appealed to them to maintain peace. Kesarkar also visited the violence-hit areas in Koregaon Bhima and Sanaswadi, and reviewed the law and order situation.