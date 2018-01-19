This is how India reacted to Pakistan PM’s comment about terrorist Hafiz Saeed

India hit back by saying that the neighbouring country must take action against any person who is designated as global terrorist. (ANI)

Days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that that there is no case against 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in Islamabad, India hit back by saying that the neighbouring country must take action against any person who is designated as global terrorist. “If somebody is designated global terrorist, it’s done based on lot of evidence available in public domain. You can close your eyes, pretend nothing happened but they (Pakistan) have to realise what’s in front of them and take action against such people,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Pakistan prime minister said there was no case registered against Hafiz Saeed in Islamabad and therefore no action could be initiated against him. “There is no case against Hafiz Saeed sahab in Pakistan, if there were a case, action would have been taken. The action is taken when there is a case registered [against someone],” Abbasi was quoted as saying in an interview with Pakistan’s Geo TV. Time and again, India has asked Pakistan to take action against Saeed who is the mastermind behind 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai that claimed the lives of at least 166 people.

The US has also designated Saeed as a global terrorist. The Trump administration has also put a bounty of $10 million on his head. Significantly, Saeed recently petitioned the United Nations seeking removal of his name as none of the allegations against him have been proved in the Pakistani courts. Soon after his release on November 24, Saeed had confirmed that JuD would contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan under the banner of Milli Muslim League (MML), which is not yet registered with the country’s Election Commission. Pakistan recently prohibited Saeed’s JuD and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) from collecting donations.