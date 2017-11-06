This Indian man’s ‘sixth sense’ fails to get attention from PM Modi but shakes Pakistan; here is why

Babu Kalayil’s prediction of a major tsunami has put officials in Pakistan to work. (File photo Reuters)

His sixth sense is creating ripples in Pakistan. Although he failed to create a stir within Modi government with his prediction of a massive tsunami engulfing most parts of Asia, Babu Kalayil has generated enough panic in the neighbouring country.

As per ANI reports, Kalayil’s prediction of a major tsunami has put officials in Pakistan to work. Pakistan’s top intelligence agency has reportedly warned the Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA), the body responsible for disaster management, to take precautionary measures. A letter, issued by ERRA is being circulated on social media directing the officials and departments to immediately follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the matter.

“An Information Report has been received from DG, Inter-Services Intelligence [ISI] that there is, reportedly, the likelihood of large-scale earthquake, as being expected, in the Indian Ocean”>the Indian Ocean in near future which may vigorously shake the Asian continental areas, including Pakistan. There is, therefore, a need to sensitise concern departments to be on vigil and take care of any natural disaster”, the ERRA letter was quoted by ANI. “The SOPs will be put up to ERRA’s acting deputy chairman by Monday, November 6, 2017,” the letter further reads.

As per ANI reports, Babu Kalayil had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that a major tsunami would affect seven Asian countries, including Pakistan and India. But, India chose not to pay any heed to Kalayil’s prediction.