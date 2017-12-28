This IAS officer’s massive achievements despite being 90 pct blind will give you goals

An IAS officer has proved that no obstacle is big enough if you have the will to win.

An IAS officer has proved that no obstacle is big enough if you have the will to win. Aman Gupta, a 2013 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories) cadre has presented an example by working in an extraordinary manner in spite of being 90 per cent blind. Gupta, who suffers from juvenile macular degeneration, a medical condition that has no known cure, finalised recruitment rules pending for about 30 years in a civic body. He made it possible for hundreds of employees to be promoted. He also leads work on improving the ranking of South Delhi Municipal Corporation in Swachh Survekshan 2018. An IIM graduate, Gupta, reads with the assistance of a video magnifier that takes around 200 per cent more time but this doesn’t affect his will to work. As per a Times of India report, his vision is now so poor that he finds it difficult to distinguish people by their features.

Aman Gupta works with the assistance of a stand-mounted American video magnifier that helps the visually impaired read. First, his eyes stopped seeing the cursor on the computer; then slowly and gradually, it became difficult for him to read the text too. In 2002, he learnt at AIIMS that he had developed juvenile macular degeneration which, over the years, has left him with just about 10 per cent of normal sight. “I failed to clear UPSC in 2012 for which I prepared with audio books. I devoted more time and got a 57th all-India rank in the general category,” Gupta told TOI.

He currently holds three important positions — director (personnel), additional director (education) and secretary to the SDMC commissioner. Earlier, he was deputy commissioner (west zone), and before that, he was with the Delhi government as the SDM for Chanakyapuri. He is responsible for managing 600 schools and 2.5 lakh students, as per the report.

Given Gupta’s zeal to work, despite suffering from juvenile macular degeneration, is exemplary.