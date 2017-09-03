This Gurudwara welcomed Muslims to offer namaz on Eid; social media erupts in joy of communal harmony

It is a beautiful example of communal amity! (ANI photos)

It is a beautiful example of communal amity! A gurudwara on Saturday offered its space to Muslim brothers to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakreid). People celebrating Eid offered prayers at a Gurudwara in Joshimath as they were unable to do it at Gandhi Maidan due to heavy rains, news agency ANI reported. “It was raining heavily and to spare our Muslim brethren the inconvenience of offering namaz in the open we offered to them the precincts of our Gurudwara in Joshimath for the purpose,” Hemkund Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (HGPC) chief Sardar Seva Singh said, as per PTI.

Joshimath is located on way to Badrinath and the famous Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand.

Between 9 am to 10 am, around one thousand Muslim brethren offered namaz at the gurudwara to mark the festival. The Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee also plied them with snacks, HGPC chief Sardar Seva Singh added, as per a report in PTI.

The local administration also lent a helping hand in making the arrangements.

Social media also welcome the great move by the Gurudwara for the Muslim brethren. Here are some the reactions:-

Uttarakhand-Devotees offered prayers at a Gurudwara in Joshimath as they were unable to do it at Gandhi Maidan due to heavy rains #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/FIzQientks — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2017

Greatness of Indian secular culture and our rich heritage of brotherhood. We always pass through Joshi math on our way to Hemkunt. — Jagmeet Singh Brar (@jagmeetbrar7) September 2, 2017

Sikh people are the best in whole world!! — Jai Hind (@ObaidullahK) September 2, 2017

Great message for brotherhood of our #nation. Thanks to sikh community. — Syed Ezaz (@ezazahmad09) September 2, 2017

THANK YOU SIKH COMMUNITY N GURUDWARA FOR KINDNESS MAY ALLAH RRWARD U ALL FOR UR KINDNESS — nabdulshaikh (@shaikhnabdul) September 2, 2017

Ye hai hamara hindustan — Sadiq Anaya Malik (@sadiqmalik39) September 3, 2017

This is our true brotherhood n secularism. Grt. — Abhishek (@mumbai_abhishek) September 2, 2017

The HGPC chief said they have offered their space for offering namaz to the Muslim brethren under similar circumstances in the past as well.