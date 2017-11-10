BJP leader Prakash Dhruve. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The goods and services tax (GST) has had PM Narendra Modi, Congress VP Rahul Gandhi and other luminaries trashing each others statements over the relative merits and demerits of teh new tax regime that has been implemented in India – no confusion there. However, there is a man, who said he did not want to say much on the subject, yet ended up making a speech that went viral! In an admission that grabbed eye-balls, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and current Madhya Pradesh Food and Supplies minister OM Prakash Dhurve was caught on camera saying that he has not been able to understand GST. The video of this incident has gone viral on various social media platforms. In this video that was posted by ANI on its Twitter handle, Dhruve can be seen addressing a gathering at Umariya district in Madhya Pradesh. “GST mai khud hi nahi samajh paa raha hoon, to iss sambandh mein nahi bolunga. Bade bade CA nahin samajh paa rahe hain, vyapari nahin samajh paa rahe hain (I am not able to understand GST so I don’t want to comment on it. Many chartered accountants and traders are also not able to understand it),” he was quoted saying.

However, Dhruve added that it will take some time to understand the new tax reform and it will certainly bring a lot of relief. “Samajh samajh ka khel hai. Dheere dheere jab samajh jaayenge to bohot sukoon milega, acha lagega (Slowly, when I understand GST it will bring a lot of relief),” he added. FinancialExpres.com cannot verify the authenticity of this video. Here is what Dhruve said at the gathering:

#WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Dhurve says he has not been able to understand #GST yet (November 8th) pic.twitter.com/qRI8ciYZpQ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

This statement comes just days after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi declared that the contentious Goods and Services Tax (GST) would undergo sweeping changes to ease the difficulties faced by traders, consumers and other sections after his party comes to power at the Centre in 2019. “We will completely change the GST after coming to power in 2019 to mitigate the sufferings of the people hit by it,” Rahul Gandhi said, while addressing poll rallies at Paonta Sahib, Chamba and Nagrota in the poll-bound hill state.