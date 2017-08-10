This girl dressed as Mithali Raj won the heart of Indian skipper, check out what happened next

The best part was when the Indian skipper herself retweeted the clip.

The Indian women cricket team might have lost the finals of the ICC World Cup 2017, but they have surely won millions of hearts by putting up an amazing battle on the field. This is the reason why the country is looking up to these national champions as no less than ‘heroes’. The Independence day is just around the corner and schools, colleges are bracing up for the celebrations with events such as drawing, dancing, fancy dress and other competitions. At one such school event, a little girl dressed up as the Indian skipper Mithali Raj. The little one is seen wearing the Indian team’s jersey and holding a bat which is complementing her attire.

Her father Apoorva Ekbote shared his daughter’s video clip on Twitter with a message saying, ”Dress up as any national leader for school event. Our very own Captain of Indian cricket team @M_Raj03 to inspire my daughter.. #MithaliRaj.” Around the same time, last year she chose to be Sushma Swaraj for her school competition and External Affairs Minister couldn’t help but adore this little one.

The best part was when the Indian skipper herself retweeted the clip saying, “This is cute! ????. May she achieve her endeavours in all the spheres of life!” The love Indians bear for the game of cricket is a known fact and when the women’s team showcased an outstanding performance on the field, there was no way the fans could miss it. The recognition and enthusiasm surrounding the women cricketers is like a breath of fresh air. Even though the team failed to bring the trophy home, the respect and love for them in the eyes of the supporters is evident.