This Delhi slum dweller wonder kid, breaks not just 1, but 2 national records; his tale will move you

Breaking two national records of under-16 100m and 200m, Nisar Ahmed, a 15-year-old sprinter bagged his second gold at the Delhi State Athletics meet. Ahmed said as soon as he held the first gold in his hand, for his 22.08s in 200m, he just wanted to sprint home. While on his way through narrow lanes of the slum he told everyone he met: “Do national record tod diya ( I have broken two national records)!” As per the report by the Indian Express, Ahmed had bettered the under-16 100m record that was set by M S Arun in 2013 by 0.01s. He was even 0.3s faster than Chandan Bauri in 200m, who had set the mark in the same year.

This wonder kid hails from Azadpur’s Bada Bagh slum. His father Mohammad Haq, pedals rikshaw and mother Shafikunisha, works as a domestic help. Ahmend’s family was not able to make it for the race, or the medal ceremony or see him run, as for that they had to sacrifice a day’s income and that’s something they certainly cannot afford.

Ahmed lives in a tiny 10×10 feet room next to the railway tracks. There is a TV in one corner and neatly arranged trophies, including one for the 2015 School National Games where Ahmed was declared best athlete, reported the Indian Express. His father was quoted as saying, “This is where we live and we still harbour the dream of seeing our son make it big in athletics. It’s been over one-and-a-half years since I borrowed Rs 28,000 for my son’s athletics career. It was to buy spikes, sports gear and for his diet. I haven’t been able to repay it.” Haq added, “He is very dedicated and hardworking. The amount of effort he puts into everything is something even I can’t do.”

Ahmed said that athletics gives him solace. Besides the lot of things that worry him, when he is training or running, they stay out of my mind. When asked about his dream, he replied, “Who would want his mother to work at someone’s home?”