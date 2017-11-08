This day, that year: Watch | How PM Narendra Modi took everyone by surprise, what did he say in his demonetisation speech?

It was at 8 PM when PM Narendra Modi took the entire nation by a huge surprise.

Is there anyone who doesn’t remember the date of 8th November 2016? It was at 8 PM when PM Narendra Modi took the entire nation by a huge surprise by announcing demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. Today is the first anniversary of demonetisation. In a historic decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 8 last year announced the demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in a bid to combat corruption, black money, terrorism and fake currency. Now, on the anniversary, here is the video showing full speech of PM Modi:-

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi’s full speech on demonetisation/note ban

Also, Narendra Modi government on Wednesday released a 7.12-min video film citing the benefits of demonetisation and how India won the war against black money, corruption, terrorism, naxalism, shell companies, tax frauds, etc. The video showed how PM Narendra Modi took the historic decision that no one took in the history of Independent India. The video shows that note ban was ‘FOR POOR and WITH THE SUPPORT OF HONEST PEOPLE’. The video lists out a number of benefits which a common man availed just because of demonetisation.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called demonetisation a watershed moment.

BJP has announced to celebrate ‘anti-black money day’ on Wednesday with its leaders conducting rallies, conferences across the country to highlight the success of PM Modi’s historic decision.