This dancing teacher from Gujarat is making learning fun for students; WATCH VIDEO to know how

The teacher, Rohit Patel, belongs to Arnivada village in north Gujarat.

Teaching is considered a noble profession where individuals impart some of the most valuable lessons in life to young learners. And making things interesting for the student teacher who uses a unique tool to impart knowledge. A video of a young teacher from the district of Banaskantha in Gujarat has gone viral. The video shows a man teaching his students by singing and dancing in a bid to make learning interesting for students.

The teacher, Rohit Patel, belongs to Arnivada village in north Gujarat, reports Times Of India. Patel uses a method called ‘abhinay geet’ which is a part of the curriculum in B.Ed courses. Patel started his career in Diyodhar village in Banaskantha. He taught the first standard in a government primary school. Patel recalls that he started this form of teaching to engage students who did not like the regular teaching method. Patel says that students liked this new form of teaching and the number of students coming to school increased.

It was in 2015 when Patel was transferred to Arnivada village. He was given the responsibility to use this form of teaching to for subjects like Hindi and Social Studies – subjects aren’t very popular with Gujarati students. Patel says that he has made a hallmark of this noble profession. He achieved success after multiple years of experimenting and reinventing the method to teach with music and drama.

Patel says that this form of learning has taken the burden off students and has turned teaching into an act of joy! Patel also mentions that this form of teaching improves the confidence of the students, as well as they, see their teacher dancing taking their stage fear out of them.

WATCH VIDEO:

The principal of the school, Gayatri Solanki, has also lauded Patel’s zeal to teach which has resulted in increasing number of students in the school. Solanki said that the numbers have increased from 14 to 69 in just two years.