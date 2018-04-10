This court marriage pic of IAS couple Tina Dabi-Athar Amir is going massively viral

Tina Dabi had topped while Athar Amir stood second in the civil service exams in 2015

This picture of IAS couple Tina Dabi-Athar Amir-ul-Shafi’s court marriage has gone massively viral on Twitter. The pic was tweeted by Tina Dabi on her Twitter account. Taking to Twitter, Tina Dabi tweeted, “I’d like to talk to you about our wedding. Athar and I got married on 20th Marchby in Jaipur by Collector Shri Siddharth Mahajan. Then we planned two wedding celebrations. The Kashmir celebration happened recently. The Delhi wedding celebration will be held on 14th April.” Also, she tweeted the court marriage pic writing, “Court Marriage at Jaipur.”

I’d like to talk to you about our wedding.

Athar and I got married on 20th Marchby in Jaipur by Collector Shri Siddharth Mahajan.

Then we planned two wedding celebrations. The Kashmir celebration happened recently. The Delhi wedding celebration will be held on 14th April. pic.twitter.com/IlLk3pSwVi — Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina) April 9, 2018

COURT MARRIAGE PIC

Court Marriage at Jaipur pic.twitter.com/caVRz4s7X8 — Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina) April 9, 2018

Things to know about IAS couple Tina-Athar Amir

– Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi are the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) toppers of 2015

– Athar Amir is from Kashmir. His ancestral village is in Anantnag district.

– Tina Dabi is from Delhi.

– Dabi had topped while Athar Amir stood second in the civil service exams in 2015

– Reportedly, it was love at first sight for Tina and Athar Amir when they met at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office in Delhi during the 2016 felicitation ceremony.

– Amir had opted for his home state cadre and Dabi for Haryana.

– Both of them got Rajasthan cadre of the IAS.

– The couple’s marriage was solemnised in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Saturday.