This Congress claims that Sushma Swaraj blocked him on Twitter for asking tough questions

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa has claimed that senior BJP leader and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has blocked him on Twitter. Bajwa claims that Swaraj blocked him on Twitter for asking tough questions on 39 Indians missing in Iraq. Taking to Twitter, Bajwa wrote, “Is this the way to run external affairs ministry? Does it behove the office of Sushma Swaraj ji to block a Member of Parliament for asking tough questions on 39 Indians missing in Iraq?” Also, Bajwa has shared a screenshot with his post. “@SushmaSwaraj blocked you,” the screenshot reads. Reacting to the Bajwa’s tweet and screenshot, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “She has blocked me too because i asked her some questions wrt India’s surrogacy policy as she was heading the panel drafting surrogacy laws. Such a shame, truly.” Bajwa is former Punjab Congress President and has served as Cabinet Minister in Punjab Government.

Does it behove the office of Sushma Swaraj ji to block a Member of Parliament for asking tough questions on 39 Indians missing in Iraq? pic.twitter.com/CvYl8aLREF — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) December 27, 2017

She has blocked me too because i asked her some questions wrt India’s surrogacy policy as she was heading the panel drafting surrogacy laws. Such a shame, truly. http://t.co/PuKztdxqdP — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 27, 2017

Earlier it was reported that India has completed the DNA testing of the families of 39 Indians missing from Iraq’s Mosul city since 2014 and forwarded the samples to Iraqi authorities for matching with the mortal remains in the graves there.

“The government has been making all possible efforts to trace the 39 Indian workers missing in Iraq and currently it is trying to obtain proof of their being alive or dead,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said in a written reply to a question.

Asked if the government has initiated and completed the DNA testing of the families of 39 Indian workers who were kidnapped from Mosul, Ms Swaraj said, “Yes, the government has initiated the process… DNA samples, as received from our respective state governments, have been forwarded to the Iraqi authorities.” “Urgent steps were taken to arrange for DNA samples of the family members of the missing Indians to assist the Iraqi authorities in their investigations,” she had added.