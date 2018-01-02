This BJP MP shocks everyone with his comment on Army jawans, apologises after sparking controversy

Asked for a reaction on recent attacks on Indian armed forces in Kashmir, Singh said that Jawans die every other day in Army, “They die every day in the Army.”

BJP MP Nepal Singh on Sunday kicked off a big controversy by saying that Jawans will keep dying in Army. Asked for a reaction on recent attacks on Indian armed forces in Kashmir, Singh said that Jawans die every other day in Army, “They die every day in the Army. Is there a country in which Army personnel don’t get killed in a fight?” he told ANI. Singh even used an ‘example’ to justify his comments. “When there is a scuffle in a village, someone is bound to get injured. Tell me one device that can help in saving lives. Say any such device that can make the bullets ineffective and we will get that implemented,” said Singh, who represents Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur constituency.

In the viral video, it seemed that the reporter was asking a question about recent Pulwama encounter where five CRPF personnel lost their lives. Singh sparked controversy after he said there is no country where armed personnel don’t get killed in a fight and that this is a daily affair.

However, Singh later issued a clarification on how saying that he didn’t intend to insult the jawans. “I was saying that scientists are trying to discover any device that can help safeguard the lives of the soldiers,” he said later after apologising for what he said.

The controversial remarks from the 77 year old MP came a day after the attack on CRPF in Pulwama. Home Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the attack and said that the sacrifice of the soldiers “won’t go in vain.” Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also described the attack as “dastardly.”

A CRPF camp was attacked by militants in Pulwama. Later, the security agencies launched a counter-operation against the militants killing three militants. The attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammed. The two militants whose bodies were recovered were Manzoor Ahmad Baba from Drubgam (Pulwama) and Fardeen Ahmad Khanday from Nazeempora (Tral). Khanday was the son a serving policeman. He posted a video on the social media before getting killed in the encounter.