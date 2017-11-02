This ATM machine robbery in Delhi will leave you shocked, audacious thieves steal a whopping Rs 31 lakh

Robbers carried out a massive Rs 31 lakh heist from an ATM in Southwest Delhi’s Chhawla two weeks ago.

Robbers carried out a massive Rs 31 lakh heist from an ATM in Southwest Delhi’s Chhawla two weeks ago. CCTV footage of the booth revealed that the thieves tied the cash-vending machine to a tempo and pulled the sealed box out of the ground, according to Times of India. The robbers before pulling out the ATM, sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera installed inside the booth.

By the robbers’ operational tactics, senior police officers have revealed that they suspect the theft to be the handiwork of a gang based out of Delhi. According to the police, similar methods have been executed in other places in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. “Some suspected people are being probed. We are also investigating with the bank officials why such a large amount was kept in the ATM located at such a desolated location,” police said.

Police suspect that sharp tools and gas-cutters may have been used to uproot the ATM machine. After they had pulled out the machine, the robbers tied it to the tempo and dragged the cash machine out of the kiosk. However, the police have not been able to ascertain if the robbers have already started using the stolen cash.

