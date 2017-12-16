This Amul ad on Shashi Tharoor is hilarious; Congress MP’s response even better

With just two words “Tharooraurus anyone?” Amul ad made the Twitter laugh out loud.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is known to have an exceptional vocabulary. His command over the English language is widely popular. While tweeting on the micro-blogging website, Tharoor is often seen using big words which aren’t used often by the Twitterati. However, Amul took a note of that and in a hilarious take, dedicated an ad to the Congress MP. This ad posted by Amul on its Twitter handle, showed the Amul girl having a conversation with the Congress leader. With just two words “Tharooraurus anyone?” Amul ad made the Twitter laugh out loud. But what was more enthralling was Tharoor’s response to Amul ad. The Congress leader wrote: “Butterly honoured. But I feel like a Tharoorosaurus Rex, an ancient creature soon to be extinct, snuffed out in a cloud of incomprehension…. ”

This tweet from Amul came after Shashi Tharoor, recently, while explaining why he uses tough words, introduced the Twitterati to a new word – rodomondate! On Twitter, he wrote, “To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!” Here are the tweets from Amul and Shashi Tharoor:

To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2017

Butterly honoured. But I feel like a Tharoorosaurus Rex, an ancient creature soon to be extinct, snuffed out in a cloud of incomprehension…. http://t.co/2VnkHlla1c — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 15, 2017

But this is not the first such instance when Tharoor was in a middle of a pickle. In summer this year, Tharoor tweeted something that made him the talk of the town. On Twitter, he wrote, “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist.” In a short span of time, his tweet was the talk of Indian Internet.

Meanwhile, recently the Congress leader said that he was concerned about Election Commission’s double standards. While speaking to media said, “Concerned about the double standard is shown by EC. EC has lost all objectivity and impartiality. But to issue a notice against one side & completely condone the blatant violation of election code of conduct by another side, almost most astonishing thing we have seen from EC.” Tharoor’s comments reflect the show cause notice issued by the poll panel against Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi to provide an explanation of why action should not be taken against him, for appearing in an interview for TV channel violating the Model Code of Conduct.