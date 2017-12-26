This 107-year-old thinks Rahul Gandhi is handsome, wants to meet him; Congress prez responds, see how

An unusual fan of Rahul Gandhi has surfaced on the internet.

The newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi may have lost the recently held assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh but his fan following is getting stronger by the day. An unusual fan of Rahul Gandhi has surfaced on the internet. A 107-year-old lady thinks that Gandhi is handsome and even wishes to meet the Congress president. Twitter user Dipali Sikand on Christmas day tweeted a picture of her grandmother who also celebrates her birthday on December 25. Along with the picture, she wrote that her grandmother wishes to meet Rahul Gandhi. She wants to meet with him because she thinks Rahul Gandhi is ‘Handsome’. She wrote, “Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi! I asked her why? She whispers …He’s handsome!”

She put out her tweet at 1.53 pm on December 25. After being unnoticed for a while, at 8.31 in the night, Rahul Gandhi gave his response to Dipali’s tweet

Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi ! I asked her why? She whispers … He's handsome ! pic.twitter.com/k3wUaSMKfE — Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 25, 2017

To Dipali’s tweet, Rahul Gandhi wished her grandmother birthday and Christmas. Rahul further wrote and asked Dipali to give her grandmother a hug from him.

Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul. http://t.co/lcp8NUa8Di — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 25, 2017

Rahul Gandhi even made it a point to call Dipali and her grandmother to wish her. Dipali, after Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, received a call from him. She took to Twitter and wrote, “And as if this was not enough @OfficeOfRG Mr.Gandhi called and personally wished my Nani!! This is #TrueHumaness. Thank you all of you for the blessings for her. Each one of them matter. ”

There has been not enough activity from the Rahul Gandhi’sTwitter handle after the loss of assembly elections in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi has 5.22 million followers on Twitter.