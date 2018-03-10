This 10-year-old boy’s thank you note to judges for resolving dispute between his parents will win your heart

A 10-year-old boy, in a token of gratitude, gave two Supreme Court judges a thank you card for resolving a long-pending dispute between his parents. (Source: IE)

In a special gesture, a 10-year-old boy, in a token of gratitude, gave two Supreme Court judges a thank you card for resolving a long-pending dipsute between his parents. The boy’s parents who were married in May 1997, have been living separately since March 2011 due to marital differences. They had two children but as the differences increased, the couple decided to move court and instituted civil and criminal cases against each other.

To resolve the matter, the Supreme Court initially appointed a mediator. However, the effort didn’t produce any result, following which the bench summoned the parties to appear before it personally. The bench included Justices Kurian Joseph and Mohan M Shantanagoudar.

Both these judges held talks with the couple and the parties finally reached an amicable settlement and decided to divorce by mutual consent. The two parties also gave a quietus to the litigations between them. The court accepted their petition for divorce by mutual consent and said that as the disputes have been settled and there is no need to relegate the couple for another litigation before the Family Court.

“The parties are present before us. Having regard to the background of the litigation and having regard to the long separation between the parties, we are convinced that the parties have taken a conscious decision, uninfluenced by any extraneous factors,” it said, while adding that they need not wait for the mandatory six months and dissolved their marriage by a decree of divorce by mutual consent.

This development came as a massive news for the 10-year-old child who might have had a tough time as well. As Justices Kurian Joseph and Mohan M Shantanagoudar were coming out of the court, the boy presented them a handmade note, saying Thank You.

The card reads: “God always has something for you: A KEY for every problem, A LIGHT for every shadow, A RELIEF for every sorrow and A PLAN for every tomorrow.”