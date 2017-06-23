Thiruvananthapuram Smart City to cost Rs 1,538 crore: Minister

As much as Rs 1,538 crore will be spent on developmental projects in Thiruvananthapuram under the Smart Cities Mission, a Minister said on Friday. The Kerala capital tops a list of 30 cities announced on Friday. (Representative Image: IE)

As much as Rs 1,538 crore will be spent on developmental projects in Thiruvananthapuram under the Smart Cities Mission, a Minister said on Friday. The Kerala capital tops a list of 30 cities announced on Friday. While Rs 500 crore will come from the Centre, Rs 450 crore will be contributed by the state government, Rs 50 crore by the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, while the remaining will come through the Public-Private Participation model. “The all-round developmental programme will ensure uplift of the poor, as per the schemes drawn up by the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation,” Minister for Local Self-Government K.T. Jaleel said. The latest list — including 12 state capitals — takes the number of cities chosen so far to 90 under the Smart City Mission. Thiruvananthapuram’s Lok Sabha MP Sashi Tharoor this month flayed the manner in which the Smart Cities Mission was being implemented.