Third Front: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet Mamata Banerjee tomorrow

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee here tomorrow amid efforts to form a formidable non-BJP front of opposition parties ahead of the crucial 2019 Parliamentary poll.

By: | Kolkata | Published: March 18, 2018 9:35 PM
K Chandrashekhar Rao, mamata banerjee, third front, Telangana, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, 2019 Parliamentary poll Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. 9PTI)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee here tomorrow amid efforts to form a formidable non-BJP front of opposition parties ahead of the crucial 2019 Parliamentary poll. Rao, who is also Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president, is likely to meet Banerjee in her office here tomorrow, official sources said here today. The meeting assumes political significance as Rao recently floated the idea of forming a “Third front” against BJP and the Congress for 2019 general election.

Banerjee, who is also Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, is playing an instrumental role in bringing together opposition parties against the BJP-led NDA to throw them out of power in the coming national poll. The TRS chief had recently floated the idea to form a ‘third front’. Rao claimed that Mamata Banerjee had called him and backed his proposal.

 

 

