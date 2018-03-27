Third Front push: Mamata Banerjee meets TDP, other regional parties in Delhi, says need to support them to fight BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is currently in New Delhi to meet the leaders of several opposition parties. While interacting with the media today, she highlighted the BJP’s differences with the TDP and other regional parties and said, “need to support these parties to have a one-to-one fight with the BJP.” The West Bengal CM then goes on to call the Bharatiya Janata Party a communal party and said, “There is no bigger communal party in the country than the BJP. They bring disrespect to the meaning of Hindutva.” She added, “We should all help the strongest regional parties so that there is a one-to-one contest against the BJP everywhere,” according to News 18.

She added, “There is no privacy, democratic rights for people. With money, the government is misusing technology for their gains.” Banerjee also talked about GST and demonetisation and said, “By introducing GST and Demonetisation, this government has lost all its credibility.”

This media briefing by the Trinamool Congress chief comes after her meeting NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and RJD MP Misa Bharti. When asked about the discussions with these leaders, Banerjee said, “When political people meet then of course they will discuss politics, there is nothing to hide in that. The Lok Sabha election of 2019 will certainly be very interesting.”

Mamata Banerjee is on a four-day visit to the national capital. While she met NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Misa Bharti today, she will be meeting senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and others tomorrow.

Before taking off for Delhi yesterday, Banerjee while talking about her trip had said that it was a “routine visit”. She added, “The Central Hall is a famous hall, where I will meet the leaders of my party and if the leaders of other parties want to meet me, I welcome them. We are all friends.”