Third Front 2019: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Deve Gowda in Bengaluru

Continuing his efforts for the formation of a third front, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will meet Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) chief H D Devegowda today in Bengaluru.

Continuing his efforts for the formation of a third front, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao met Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) chief H D Devegowda today in Bengaluru. The Telangana CM, who is strongly pitching for the federal front, left for Bengaluru around 10:30 in the morning from the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. Rao is on a three-day visit to the city and will discuss the possibility of a third front in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief will met Deve Gowda at latter’s residence in Padmanabhanagar for a luncheon meeting. Rao will also meet Deve Gowda’s son and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

This is not the first time that K Chandrashekhar Rao is trying to meet political leaders for the third front at the national level to bring in a qualitative change in national politics. The TRS supremo had last month met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamta Banerjee in Kolkata. KCR had said that he would like to form a federal front of like-minded parties to constitute an alternative political front against BJP and the Congress.

The Telangana CM had said on March 3 that people are vexed now and there is a need for change in national politics. He also said that no qualitative change has been seen by people even after 70 years of democracy. Rao also admitted being in talks with others to form a platform of like-minded political parties.

This statement by KCR had garnered support from various political parties who felt that the Telangana CM can play a key role in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. At that time, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had supported KCR and also telephoned the TRS chief and Telangana CM, expressing her support for the third front plan. Banerjee had said that she fully agreed with KCR and was ready to work with him. Earlier on April 10, Yoga Guru Ramdev met the daughter of Rao and Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha and hinted to extend his support to Telangana over the demand for third front.