Third front 2019: K Chandrasekhar Rao likely to meet Mamata Banerjee on March 19 , start talks

Giving more fuel to the third front demand, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) may fly down to Kolkata to meet his West Bengal counterpart and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. KCR and Banerjee will discuss the possibility of an alternative third front without bigwigs Congress and BJP. A top official in the KCR office was quoted as saying by The Indian Express that Chief Minister might visit Kolkata on Monday after the Telugu New Year to meet Mamata Banerjee. He, however, not confirmed KCR’s visit. It is expected that KCR will fly down to Kolkata Monday afternoon to meet Banerjee. The official added that the CM is keen on forming a national front of political parties and will emphasise that he is proposing an alternative to the Congress and BJP so that there is a change in the quality of governance at the Centre.

The Telangana CM had said on March 3 that people are vexed now and there is a need for change in the national politics. He also said that no qualitative change has been seen by people even after 70 years of democracy. Rao also admitted being in talks with others to form a platform of like-minded political parties.This statement by KCR had garnered support from various political parties who felt that the Telangana CM can play a very important role in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. At that time, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had supported KCR and also telephoned the TRS chief and Telangana CM, expressing her support to the third front plan.

Banerjee had said that she fully agreed with KCR and was ready to work with him. “Ham aap se ek mat hain. Aap ke saath rahengey” (I am in agreement with you. I will work with you),” the CM office was quoted as saying by IANS. Meanwhile, KCR’s idea had also received support from former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. Owaisi had said that as the Congress failed to deliver after the 2009 elections and BJP did not live up to the people’s expectations, the regional parties will have a very important role to play in the Lok Sabha polls.