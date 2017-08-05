These two Madhya Pradesh men got married to appease the rain Gods; see pics

Two men in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore married each other. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

India is a land of strange things and we just witnessed one of them in Madhya Pradesh as two men got married to appease the rain gods. Yes, you read it right. Two men in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore married each other in a symbolic gesture to ‘appease the rain gods’, reported ANI while sharing the images of the ceremony on its Twitter account. According to a report by The Indian Express, it is believed that the efficacy of such a ritual in bringing showers is doubted but it reportedly rained during the wedding. A proper wedding ceremony was conducted in the traditional wedding attire as the two men exchanged garlands and circled the ceremonial fire. The Times of India reported that there was a ‘proper baraat and the usual dancing to Bollywood numbers as the marriage possession passed through the main roads of the locality.’

“There was no bride. Both Sakaram and Rakesh were grooms in this marriage. They tied the knot as a gesture to draw Indradev’s attention for good rain on Indore,” Ramesh Singh Tomar, the organizer, told the newspaper. Tomar said that Indians have taken to western culture and same-sex marriages and live-in relationships are now a common feature. “It gave me the idea of performing a marriage between two men as a gesture to please the gods for rainfall,” he said.

Here are some images of the ceremony:

(Source: ANI/Twitter)

(Source: ANI/Twitter)

Interestingly, both the men returned to their wives once the ceremony was over. Madhya Pradesh has been facing the situation of drough for a while. Responding to these reports, Union Minister Uma Bharati had earlier stated that her ministry has proposed to irrigate 1,71,030 hectares and 68,007 hectares of land in areas of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh falling in the Bundelkhand region under the incentivisation scheme for bridging irrigation gap. The scheme will benefit Jhansi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Lalitpur and Banda districts of Uttar Pradesh and Tikamgarh and Datia districts of Madhya Pradesh, she added.