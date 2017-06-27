These tweets on PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump meet are breaking the internet; must check

The meeting received such huge attention because of the fact that both the leaders are massively followed on Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites.

Every social media user is well aware that for the past 2-3 days, only one topic is ruling the internet and it is PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump. The interaction between the two world leaders was tagged as one of the biggest meetings of the year. The meeting received such huge attention because of the fact that both the leaders are massively followed on Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites. Noteworthy, US President Donald Trump has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself as global social media leaders – a reference to their multi-million strong following on online platforms. It is a truism that Trump and Modi are widely followed on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. While Trump has 32.8 million followers on Twitter, Modi comes a close second with over 31 million followers. On Facebook, Modi has the lead over Trump, who has 23.6 million followers while the Indian leader has 41.8 million followers. The meeting had many positives and generated many discussions on the net. Now let’s have a look at some of the viral tweets on Modi-Trump meet:-

Modi-Trump Hug

It was all about POTUS, FLOTUS and Lotus

Pati, Patni and NaMo

Eid Mubarak

What a face! Amazing eyes!

What is this!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Monday struck a common note on terrorism, vowing to strengthen efforts to fight the scourge and eliminate safe havens for terrorists. “Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for us,” Modi said in his joint statement with the US president at the White House Rose Garden. “We talked about terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and agreed to cooperate on this. Fighting terrorism and doing away with the safe shelters, sanctuaries, and safe havens will be an important part of our cooperation,” he said.