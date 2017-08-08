These elite sniffer and attack dogs imported from Israel will protect PM Narendra Modi; know about them

These canines include Labradors, German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois dogs and a fourth ‘rare breed’ are very effective in combat and other operations. (Representative photo from PTI)

All of us know about the unprecedented and strong security given to PM Narendra Modi. Now, to strengthen the security of PM Modi further, India has obtained elite sniffer and attack dogs from Israel. According to a report in The Telegraph, around 30 attack dogs, bomb sniffers and chasers were imported from Jerusalem in the past one year. Reportedly, these attack dogs, bomb sniffers and chasers who were recruited in SPG are considered the best in the world in sniffing out explosives. Reportedly, Special Protection Group protectees – Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi too would in principle be entitled to get the elite canine cover, the Telegraph report adds. These canines include Labradors, German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois dogs and a fourth ‘rare breed’ are very effective in combat and other operations. According to Telegraph report, because of a heightened threat perception, Prime Minister Modi’s security was beefed up.

The SPG was set up in 1984. It was established a year after the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Israel. It was a landmark Israel visit, the first by an Indian premier.

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu had called PM Modi’s visit ground-breaking and emphasised that he sees history in making in his talks with the Indian premier.

The personal chemistry and the warmth between Modi and Netanyahu was apparent in their remarks and their hugs.

PM Modi had said that his visit celebrates the strength of centuries-old links between the two societies and based on these bonds, our partnership has mantained a strong and sustained upswing since the establishment of full relationship, diplomatic relations, 25 years ago.