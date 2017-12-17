There’s still an audience that wants to read a comic, says artist Dan Parent

Dan Parent, artist for Archie Comics, who is in Delhi for the city’s edition of Comic Con, tells Ananaya Banerjee how comics still stay relevant in this digital age.

How does the story of Archie and his gang find relevance amid distractions such as streaming websites, online games and social networks?

Well, it’s a challenge because there is a lot of competition with video games and stuff online. But people still really relate to the characters and want to read a good story. Archie Comics has a strong fan base and the characters are timeless. So there’s always going to be an audience that wants to read a good Archie Comics story.

How does a suburban American teen drama unfold in an Indian city in the comics you are writing for Comic Con India?

Basically, the storylines are the same. Teenagers are teenagers, wherever they are! And the same conflicts come up in their lives. There’s always romance and dating. It’s amazingly similar, just the settings are different.

What kind of issues did you address through your work in Archie Comics over the years?

All kinds of issues. We stick mostly to humourous plotlines, but we deal with serious issues too. We have characters with a handicap, we deal with racism, homophobia, we deal with all the issues that are in real life, but with humour, keeping the story simple and light at the same time.

A popular bone of contention between Archie Comics fans is whom would Archie pick between Betty and Veronica. What’s your answer?

Definitely Veronica.

-Ananaya Banerjee