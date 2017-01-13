There maybe advantage for BJP in Tamil Nadu after Jayalalitha: S Gurumurthy

Sangh Parivar’s advisor says the state BJP must not align with any other party for the next two years. (Source: PTI)

S Gurumuthy, Chennai-based chartered accountant and informal adviser to the Sangh Parivar on Friday said that after the late actor Jayalalitha and Muthuvel Karunanidhi are gone Tamil Nadu will be a melting pot and this vacuum can be filled by state Bharatiya Janata Party but since they only want to align with one or other party every time, they may not be able to convince the people.

“Since 1996 they have only tried to align with one or the other party,” he said to a news channel on Friday. He said that the state BJP will not need any face except Narendra Modi’s. “Narendra Modi is sufficient sufficient to build the party. He is charismatic leader and that is is sufficient. Once the party is made he can call it his party,” said Gurumurthy.

Tamil Nadu BJP has two issues, he said. “One they should decide that for the next two years we will not align with any party, if they do this they will build the party. But they are not sure and they will align with any party and their direction will be unclear. In 2014, that is what has happened to the BJP.

Once they decide this they can convince the national leadership too, he said. “This movement should come from the state, But if the state leadership is capable of doing that, I have serious questions,” said Gurumurthy.