There is nothing like Triple Talaq in Quran, says Vice President Hamid Ansari’s wife Salma

An old picture of Vice-President Hamid Ansari with wife Salma. (Source: PTI)

The wife of vice-President Hamid Ansari opened up about the controversial issue fo Triple Talaq on Saturday afternoon at an event and said there is nothing like in the Quran. She said in women in India are being misguided over the issue and should read the holy book themselves to clear the doubts. “There is nothing like this in Quran, people have unnecessarily made an issue out of this. The women who are speaking on it haven’t even read it,” she said.

Adding to her remarks, Ansari said women should not believe everything they are told. “Even if they read it, they do it in Arabic and don’t know the real translation. Whatever the Maulanas tell them, they take it for granted. The women should be brave enough to read the Quran themselves and should not believe everything blindly,” she added.

Watch Salma Ansari’s full comments here:

#WATCH: Vice President Hamid Ansari’s wife Salma Ansari emphasises on reading Quran, says “Talaq Talaq Talaq kehne se koi talaq nahi hota” pic.twitter.com/08QxxaexRZ — ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017

When asked about her personal opinion on the matter, she said, “Triple Talaq is not even an issue. Talaq Talaq Talaq kehne se koi talaq nahi hota (Divorce doesn’t happen simply by saying talaq talaq talaq).” Few days back the women’s wing of All India Muslim Personal Law Board today claimed the rate of divorce among Muslims was low as compared to other communities and that the issue of triple talaq was being projected in wrong light.

Sharing data collected from family courts in certain Muslim-concentrated districts across the country, the wing’s chief organiser Asma Zohra said the women are well protected under Islam which is reflected from the low percentage of Muslim women seeking divorce. The remarks come in the backdrop of a debate on triple talaq. The matter is also before the Supreme Court which will go into the legal aspects of the practice. She said the exercise to collect data from family courts was started in May last year under which statistics were sought through RTI from family courts in Muslim-concentrated districts for five years from 2011-2015.

(with input from agency)