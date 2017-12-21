There is no substitute to hard work, says President Ram Nath Kovind to children

President Ram Nath Kovind today said there is no substitute to hard work and asked children to strive to achieve their goals in life. (Express Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind today said there is no substitute to hard work and asked children to strive to achieve their goals in life. Addressing students at a programme organised by a government school at Raj Bhavan premises, he said children must set themselves goals and strive hard to achieve them. “There is no substitute to hard work and only through hard work they can rise in life. Children have to set themselves goals and strive hard to achieve them,” an official release quoted Kovind as saying at the event. Children should be satisfied with whatever they have and always think positive. They should aspire to reach the top and there is no shortcut to reach there, he said. The president said no goal is difficult to reach if there is a will to achieve it, Kovind said. Kovind advised children to learn Hindi and said he knew of several leaders who found it difficult to communicate with the people of other states because of lack of knowledge of the language.

Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan and Deputy Chief Ministers Mohammed Ali and K Srihari later accompanied the president during his visit to the school located in the Raj Bhavan premises. Later, he paid rich tributes to Lord Buddha at a statue erected in his memory here and left for New Delhi, ending his two-day visit to the city.

Kovind visited the imposing Lord Buddha statue located in the middle of the Hussain Sagar lake and paid floral tributes to the revered ancient sage and philosopher. Elaborate security arrangements were made at the venue for the president’s visit. The Telangana Tourism department had arranged a special boat to take Kovind and other dignitaries to the spot.

Yesterday, Kovind participated in the closing ceremony of the World Telugu Conference-2017 — a five-day event of Telugu cultural and literary extravaganza — at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium. The president left for the national capital in a special aircraft. Narasimhan and Telangana Chief Minister K Chndrasekhar Rao and some of his Cabinet colleagues saw him off at the Begumpet airport.