  Tamil Nadu Theni Forest Fire Updates: Death toll now at nine, 30 trekkers rescued, IAF ops continue

Tamil Nadu Forest Fire LIVE Updates: A group of 39 trekkers including 25 women and 3 children got trapped during their expedition from Kurangani to Bodi in the Western Ghats, when a raging fire broke out in Tamil Nadu's Theni district on Sunday.

By: | Updated: March 12, 2018 11:33 AM
Tamil Nadu Forest Fire: 9 trekkers killed, injured rushed to hosiptal (Source: Twitter/ O Panneerselvam)

Tamil Nadu Forest Fire: A trekking experience turned into a nightmare when a sudden nine engulfed five lives. A group of 39 trekkers including 25 women and 3 children got trapped during their expedition from Kurangani to Bodi in the Western Ghats, when a raging fire broke out in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district on Sunday. It has been reported that the trekkers, which included a group of 27 people from Chennai and a batch of 12 from Erode and Tirupur, got caught in the fire on their way back from the trek.

As per reports, 30 out of 39 trekkers have been rescued by the Indian Air Force while rescue operation is underway to find out the missing trekkers. Notably, nine trekkers succumbed to their burn injuries. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are closely monitoring the situation. Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam paid a visit to the rescued trekkers at a hospital in Bodi yesterday night.

11: 14 AM: Media reports claim that most of the trekker had spent Saturday night at an estate and started to trek down on Sunday. Reportedly, many jumped on the boulders below to escape the blaze.

10: 56 AM: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over the tragic incident calling it ‘heart-rending’, he wished for a fast recovery of the injured.

10: 43 AM: The cause of the blaze hasn’t been ascertained as yet. The rescue operations are underway in the area. The disturbing video of the incident that is doing rounds on the social media narrates the horrific ordeal that the trekkers went through.

10: 30 AM: As per media reports, the medical staff waited in ambulances on foothills and provided first aid to the girls rescued from forest fire before shifting them to near-by hospitals. The Theni collector Mariam Pallavi Baldev also visited the rescued women at hospitals and assured them of all help.

10: 15 AM: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responds to the request by the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, instructs Indian Air Force to rescue the trekkers trapped in the raging forest fire.

10: 05 AM: At least 16 commandos of Garud Commando Force and 4 choppers from the Indian Air Force, with one of them at stand by, at the search and rescue operation since this morning. Operation underway. 15 people have been rescued so far, as per ANI reports.

IAF helicopters arrive at Theni for the search and rescue operation of those stuck in the Kurangani Forest Fire in Tamil Nadu. 15 people have been rescued so far. IAF helicopters arrive at Theni for the search and rescue operation of those stuck in the Kurangani Forest Fire in Tamil Nadu. 15 people have been rescued so far. (Source: ANI)

10: 00 AM: As per an ANI tweet, the people who died in the fire includes four women, four men, and a child. Out of 27 people who have been rescued 10 of them have minor injuries, while 8 of them have serious injuries.

