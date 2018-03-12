Tamil Nadu Theni Forest Fire Updates: Death toll now at nine, 30 trekkers rescued, IAF ops continue

Tamil Nadu Forest Fire: 9 trekkers killed, injured rushed to hosiptal (Source: Twitter/ O Panneerselvam)

Tamil Nadu Forest Fire: A trekking experience turned into a nightmare when a sudden nine engulfed five lives. A group of 39 trekkers including 25 women and 3 children got trapped during their expedition from Kurangani to Bodi in the Western Ghats, when a raging fire broke out in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district on Sunday. It has been reported that the trekkers, which included a group of 27 people from Chennai and a batch of 12 from Erode and Tirupur, got caught in the fire on their way back from the trek.

As per reports, 30 out of 39 trekkers have been rescued by the Indian Air Force while rescue operation is underway to find out the missing trekkers. Notably, nine trekkers succumbed to their burn injuries. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are closely monitoring the situation. Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam paid a visit to the rescued trekkers at a hospital in Bodi yesterday night.

Track LIVE Updates for Tamil Nadu Forest Fire here:

11: 14 AM: Media reports claim that most of the trekker had spent Saturday night at an estate and started to trek down on Sunday. Reportedly, many jumped on the boulders below to escape the blaze.

10: 56 AM: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan expresses condolences over the tragic incident calling it ‘heart-rending’, he wished for a fast recovery of the injured.

Kurangani forest fire and its victims is heart rending. Those with burn injuries should heal fast. I wish them all the best for recovery and rehabilitation. To those bereived families my deepest sympathy. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 12, 2018

10: 43 AM: The cause of the blaze hasn’t been ascertained as yet. The rescue operations are underway in the area. The disturbing video of the incident that is doing rounds on the social media narrates the horrific ordeal that the trekkers went through.

#BREAKING – Forest fire in Theni, Tamil Nadu. Rescue operations underway. 20 students still trapped. pic.twitter.com/up4otCe8g9 — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 12, 2018

10: 30 AM: As per media reports, the medical staff waited in ambulances on foothills and provided first aid to the girls rescued from forest fire before shifting them to near-by hospitals. The Theni collector Mariam Pallavi Baldev also visited the rescued women at hospitals and assured them of all help.

TIMES NOW reports from Theni in Tamil Nadu where a massive forest fire led to the death of 8 people #TheniForestFire pic.twitter.com/PECPjWtaMG — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 12, 2018

10: 15 AM: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responds to the request by the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, instructs Indian Air Force to rescue the trekkers trapped in the raging forest fire.

Responding to the request from the Hon @CMOTamilNadu on the forest -fire related issue -20 students are caught in Kurangani, Theni district. Instructed @IAF_MCC to help in rescue and evacuation. The Southern Command is in touch with the Collector of Theni. @ThanthiTV @pibchennai — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 11, 2018

10: 05 AM: At least 16 commandos of Garud Commando Force and 4 choppers from the Indian Air Force, with one of them at stand by, at the search and rescue operation since this morning. Operation underway. 15 people have been rescued so far, as per ANI reports.

IAF helicopters arrive at Theni for the search and rescue operation of those stuck in the Kurangani Forest Fire in Tamil Nadu. 15 people have been rescued so far. (Source: ANI)

10: 00 AM: As per an ANI tweet, the people who died in the fire includes four women, four men, and a child. Out of 27 people who have been rescued 10 of them have minor injuries, while 8 of them have serious injuries.