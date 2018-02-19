The Yogi Adityanath Effect! Murder accused surrenders due to fear of being killed in encounter

Even hardcore criminals in Uttar Pradesh are themselves making things easier for UP police and Yogi Adityanath government. Goons and perpetrators of various crimes in the state are scared of the government’s crackdown on criminals.

Is it Yogi effect? Even hardcore criminals in Uttar Pradesh are themselves making things easier for UP police and Yogi Adityanath government. Goons and perpetrators of various crimes in the state are scared of the government’s crackdown on criminals and are resorting to the simplest thing they could do to evade the clutches of CM Adityanath and his administration. And that simplest thing is surrendering themselves before the police. The recent incident that fully justifies how petrified these criminals are comes from Shamli district. According to an ANI report, accused of a murder case surrendered before Jhinjhana police fearing that he would be killed in an encounter. The accused said that he had been absconding after committing the crime, but now he is fearing the police and has come to surrender. He said that he fears being killed in an encounter. He also promised not to commit any crime now.

This incident may certainly look like a surprising tactic, but this not the first of such incident happened after Yogi Adityanath’s crackdown on goons. Recently, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana town, two criminals, both repeat offenders, carried placards which read that they won’t get involved in any crime in the future and hence, want to be forgiven. The placards also read that they will work hard to earn money through fair means. The offenders, Salim Ali and Irshad Ahmad, who are accused in several cases of loot and murder, were recently released on bail. Both of them also handed over an affidavit stating the same to Shamli SP Ajay Pal Sharma. Salim, who has multiple cases of criminal acts against him, said that he wants to leave the crime world to lead a better life. He said that even though many cases are registered against him at the Shamli and Kairana police stations, he doesn’t want to be hunted like other criminals.

Uttar Pradesh has seen a giant rise in encounters between police and criminals. Earlier in February, there were 38 encounter killings by the state police in the just over ten months since the Yogi Adityanath-led government assumed charge. In 25 days, there were 8 killings in 60 encounters. Also, between March 20, 2017, a day after the Yogi Adityanath government took charge, and January 31 this year, the state recorded 1,142 encounters.