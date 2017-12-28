This woman’s husband gave her Triple Talaq because she woke up late in morning

Believe it or not but this has really happened!

Believe it or not but this has really happened! A woman got Triple Talaq from the husband because she woke up late in the morning. Gul Afshan, a resident of Rampur’s Azimnagar, has confirmed that her husband gave her Triple Talaq because she woke up late in the morning. She says that Triple Talaq should be banned. “I support the Bill being brought to ban it,” says Gul Afshan.

On Thursday, the Modi government tabled a bill in Lok Sabha to make instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, calling it a historic day for Muslim women amid mixed support from the opposition. Fulfilling its electoral promise, the BJP-led government moved swiftly to draft the legislation following a Supreme Court order in August, striking down the practice as illegal. It had asked the government to come up with a legislation within six months.

“It is a historic day. We are making history today,” Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the House after tabling the bill.

While not everyone was happy, especially regional and Muslim parties, the Congress said it supports the bill but with strengthened safeguards for divorced Muslim women. It asked for the bill to be sent to a Standing Committee, instead of being voted on today itself.

Members from RJD, AIMIM, BJD, AIADMK and All India Muslim League opposed the bill, saing it is arbitrary in nature and a faulty proposal.

AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi said Parliament lacks the legislative competence to pass the law as it violated fundamental rights.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or ‘talaq-e-biddat’ and gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking subsistence allowance for herself and minor children. The woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue.

Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be illegal and void. The proposed law would be applicable to the entire country except in Jammu and Kashmir.

It would make instant talaq punishable by a jail term of up to three years and a fine and would be a cognisable, non-bailable offence.