The Chief Minister from North whose heart beats for South

Yadav studied Civil Environment Engineering at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, Mysore. (PTI)

The great family war in Uttar Pradesh has finally reached a truce and with it almost all political parties have heaved a sigh of relief. They all can now roll up their sleeves and slug it out at the Hindi heartland. With the campaigns of almost all major parties to kick start in a couple of days, the people are eagerly waiting for the great Indian Reality Show. It comes with drama, emotion, fights, tears, breakups, makeups and what not. All at times carefully crafted keeping the sensibilities of ‘cowbelt’ politics. However, it might come as a surprises that a protagonist of this bout is as much as a UP ka bhaiyya, as much as he is a ‘thambi’ for many people south of the Vindhyas.

That’s right, we are talking about Akhilesh Yadav, the incumbent CM of Uttar Pradesh, who likes many things ‘madrasi’ (apologies for using the term!)

Mysore Connection

Yadav studied Civil Environment Engineering at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, Mysore. It is here he developed fondness for things atypical for a UP Wallah. He picked up Kannada, quite fluently. Language isn’t the only thing he picked from Mysore. It was here that he struck friendship with one of Mysore’s most famous son – Javagal Srinath. The friendship continue to this day.

You may also like to watch

Kabab and Biryani please make way for Idli and Sambhar

Think Lucknow, and Awadhi delicacies like Nihari, Pasanada, Kababs and Biryani jostle for gastronomic space. Not so much in Akhilesh’s case. He prefers Idli and Vada over the indulgent menu of the city from where he runs the state. For his sweet tooth, he digs the Mysore Pak, laden with sweetness and richness which is best appreciated in peninsular India.

Hearts MS …not Dhoni

Music nourishes the soul. The Hindustani gharana and carnatic music have been locked in horns for a friendly supremacy. No one has been able to announce an official winner. Yadav’s loyalties, however lie with the legendary MS Subbulakshmi. She is infact his all time favourite vocalist.

Respect for Amma

Bhaiya in the North and Amma in the South shared a special bond. Jayalalitha had campaigned for the Samajwadi Party in the year 2007. It is here when camaraderie began and developed. Decade later, when Chennai flooded, Uttar Pradesh was one of the first states to help. Couple of months later, when Jaya bid adieu to the mortal world, Akhilesh was one of the few politicians to accompany her hearse on Gun carriage in Chennai.