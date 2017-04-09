The business of luck: Punjab hooked to paper lottery; here’s why

As per the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, in 2016-17 the total turnover of the ‘luck’ business was more than Rs 55 crore, making the state wealthier by Rs 19 crore. (PTI)

Even as politicians keep promising Punjab of major growth in various sectors, one of the major turnover of the state comes from the business of luck or paper lottery. According to a report by the Hindustan Times the state is one of the twelve states in the country where lottery business is at the top of common peoples priority.. As per the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, in 2016-17 the total turnover of the ‘luck’ business was more than Rs 55 crore, making the state wealthier by Rs 19 crore.

Building the trust of the customers over the years, nearly 1,500 dealers form the major strenght of the business, mostly by their operations through telephonic connections. However, owners and dealers in the business strictly refrain from any comparrisions of lottery with business. As reported by the Hindustan Times, the owner of Satpal Lottery mentioned that the business of lottery is just on luck and nothing else.

Also Watch:



The dealers put up framed pictures of previous winners at their business outlets even as age-old pictures have already turned pale yellow. Dealers believe these pictures work as a major advertisement for their stalls. Many believes, while most punjabis are pompous and work hard for a fancy display of big cars and fat weddings, other buy lottery tickets to win the bet on luck and earn millions overnight. While some ‘khiladis’ win crores, taking the future sales of lottery tickets in the area to an amazing hieght, many keep trying their luck for years without earning anything by luck.

While in late 90s the Punjab government had introduced weekly and bumper draws in the state, a few dealers had entered the business even earlier in the 80s, selling tickets of luck from businesses conducted by other states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. With a total of twenty lakh tickets being printed, six to twelve lakhs are regularly sold in the state and even exciting the buyers the state government has declared that the winning tickets will be among the tickets sold.