The Big 5 of 2018: From politics, pollution and social media; the big issues promise to be the biggest headlines in new year

Will the Opposition manage to get its act together, or will the Bharatiya Janata Party win 2019 hands down? Could 2018 be election year?

When the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections were declared in March this year, it was a resounding vote in favour of Narendra Modi. Many in the Opposition lost steam and gave up all hope of any resistance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But analysts say if the Gujarat election results, declared on December 18, are any indicator, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs to get its act together. “The ruling party is beginning to lose steam. For the first time, there is unhappiness, resentment and occasional anger among the masses,” says Swaraj Abhiyan founder and psephologist Yogendra Yadav. The party won in Himachal Pradesh due to anti-incumbency, but the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, Prem Kumar Dhumal, and the state BJP chief lost.

The elevation of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president could be a signal of him being the prime ministerial candidate in 2019, but the party is not committing. Yet. “By taking charge of the party, he has clearly signalled his intent to take the lead as the head of the Opposition in times to come,” says Priyanka Chaturvedi, convenor-communication, All India Congress Committee (AICC).

It is this lack of a powerful prime ministerial candidate that remains the biggest advantage for Team Modi, especially as all opposition has been ‘neutralised’. While the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party pitted itself against Modi in the last general elections, the party has been lying low recently and its drubbing in the Punjab elections has certainly not helped. Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, who was seen as a credible contender to Modi during the emergence of Mahagathbandhan before the Bihar polls, is now an ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and likely to remain so in the next general elections.

But not everyone agrees. Veteran leader Sharad Yadav cites the example of the dawn of the socialist era of the 1970s. “People are asking who can succeed Modi, just as they asked who can succeed Indira Gandhi. But she was opposed by the Janata alliance and, at that time, we didn’t have any prime ministerial candidate. There are more examples. Neither were Deve Gowda or VP Singh ever projected as prime ministerial candidates. So this whole question of who can people look up to besides Modi is pointless,” he says.

And, opposition is building up from other quarters. Superstar Rajinikanth might enter the political arena, and is likely to announce his political plans today. However, it’s not known if he will join politics or will just make his stance public. “I am not saying I will come into politics. I said I will announce my decision on 31st,” he had said earlier this week. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has announced his decision to form a political party and though he hasn’t expressed any political leanings, he has been critical about the existing government. In August, Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with 12 of the major opposition parties, including traditional rivals Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, as well as Trinamool Congress and the Left.

Political analysts predict 2018 will be a litmus test for the Congress chief, who will have to prove himself in four big states—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh—which together account for 744 Assembly seats. “The BJP is defeatable. In Karnataka, the Congress has a strong presence under its chief minister, and the fight will be Siddaramaiah against Modi,” asserts Derek O’Brien of Trinamool Congress. Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are states where the Congress hopes it will gain on the anti-incumbency factor. “The win in Chitrakoot Assembly bypoll (in Madhya Pradesh) in November is a big boost for the Congress,” says Amulya Ganguli, a political analyst. In Rajasthan, the Congress won 13 of the 26 seats in Panchayat bypolls in September.

“Our strategy will be to tackle the BJP on issues like demonetisation, GST, job losses, women’s safety, economy, etc. In our fight against the ruling party, we are going to align with like-minded parties so that it becomes a strong voice of Opposition,” says Chaturvedi. Yadav feels the real opposition to the ruling party will be from the “streets”. “The real tragedy is that the Opposition is not in a position to sell anything attractive. So the people’s movement will be the real opposition to the ruling party,” he feels. “I think the Opposition will grow stronger because of the growing disenchantment with the BJP, if not so much with Modi,” says Ganguli. In Gujarat, the BJP boasted of securing close to 150 seats, but had to be content with just 99. “So be reasonably sure that certain games will be played by all the parties to defeat BJP in the next set of elections,” Yadav adds.

However, the BJP remains unfazed. Parry spokesperson Shaina NC says there is no opposition worth fighting against. “In the 21st century, politics is about performance and not a surname. There has been no performance to talk about for the Congress, so there is no question of the re-emergence of any Opposition,” she says.

What to expect in 2018

It is predicted that several big parties will join hands to take on Modi. “Quite a few of the opposition parties are likely to come together under the Congress, including the Left, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and perhaps the Nationalist Congress Party,” predicts Ganguli.

Derek O’Brien feels that every state that has a strong party presence, be it regional or otherwise, will fight a battle against the BJP in 2018. “We will fight the state elections alone, but we aren’t opposed to the idea of a unified Opposition to take on the BJP in the general elections,” he says. “Currently, we may be looking scattered, but soon, the Opposition is going to work together for an alternative,” says Naresh Agarwal of Samajwadi Party.

There are also whispers that elections might happen in the winter of 2018. “But if the BJP loses in Karnataka, Rajasthan, MP or Tripura in 2018, it will not bring the general election forward,” says analyst Amulya Ganguli. Though the CPI(M) has ruled out joining hands with the Congress, Yogendra Yadav believes that most parties will come together under a “grand alliance”. “Modi is proactive while the Opposition is reactive. They are waiting for him to make mistakes and then benefit from them. That will be their strategy in 2018,” he says. It is also the year when Kamal Haasan will reveal his party’s political ideology and agenda.

Will all this strategising yield any results, or will the BJP go into the general elections without any contest? Would former J&K chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s famous tweet post BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh—”At this rate we might as well forget 2019 & start planning/hoping for 2024”—prove prophetic? Year 2018 will provide some answers.

Privatisation

When former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher ruthlessly initiated the privatisation boom by selling over 50 public-sector companies in the 1980s, she led the world to believe that the government has no business to be in business. With the Niti Ayog suggesting strategic sale of close to 20 PSUs and disinvestment of an equal number of PSUs, it seems like the Indian government is thinking similarly, albeit with a little less aggression. The biggest flagbearer of privatisation is perhaps the Air India sale, which is a classic case of indecision resulting in a total debt of `48,877 crore (end of March 2017). The sale, announced in June 2017, now looks imminent by the middle of 2018, with the government looking at several prospective buyers.

Some noise was also made about privatising Railways for an effective rail transport system. But privatising train operations looks unlikely, and the government is happy involving private partners for development of railway stations alone. The Railways has currently adopted three models for station redevelopment—a PPP model, collaborating with foreign governments to develop stations and a third model where bidders are given complete control. Longer lease periods and mortgaging land to raise capital are some moves to attract players.

As R Shivadasan, former finance commissioner, Indian Railways, says, “Allowing private players to run trains isn’t going to happen, as passenger service is a public-sector obligation of the government. But we will have to look at privatisation of some areas of Railways in 2018.” Privatisation—in parts—of defence, another sector that the government fiercely guards, is also being considered. The government plans to privatise defence production, marginalise the monopoly of ordnance factories, as well as hand over technology to private players.

Analysts predict that privatisation will be the buzzword the coming year. “While the focus will remain on optimising government presence in commercial ventures, there will be a continued process of gradual offloading of shareholding in these enterprises. The logical next step being privatisation, the execution of these could spill over to even after 2018,” says Ranen Banerjee, partner, public finance, economics and urban, PwC India.

“Privatisation of state-owned firms, particularly those that are loss-making for several years, is actually a logical step and the government should seriously consider it across various sectors. Loss-making PSUs are a heavy hit on the government exchequer and can only be revived by going for privatisation, which will not only generate revenue for the government, but would also bring innovative ideas and technologies through private players,” says Atul Pandey, associate partner, Khaitan & Co, a law firm.

Over the years, the government has adopted two methods of disinvestment—selling of shares in select PSUs and strategic sale of a PSU to a private-sector company. The former method was used in the 90s and from early 2000 onwards, the emphasis has shifted to the latter, which involves strategic sale of a PSU to a private-sector company through a process of competitive bidding.

As per the website of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, as of November 1, total disinvestment proceeds in the current financial year stood at `30,185.67 crore. The government has set a record disinvestment target of `72,500 crore this financial year, of which `15,000 crore is to come from strategic sales. In the strategic sale to private players, land is to be part of the deal and management control will be with the buyer. The Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund, which opened in November for anchor investors, got subscribed six times, earning `14,500 crore. Bharat-22 ETF comprises 22 stocks of blue-chip PSUs.

The companies in which the government proposes to sell stake and hand over management control include Dredging Corporation of India, Central Electronics, Scooters India, Hindustan Prefab and Pawan Hans. Others include Hindustan Latex, Goa Shipyard, Triveni Structurals and HEC. Also, the government has drawn a list of 11 fields of ONGC and four of Oil India, in which 60% participating interest would be auctioned to private players.

Commercial coal mining, which for the last four decades has been in the government domain, will now be open for private players. The Centre is expected to open 10 coal blocks for private commercial mining bids in 2018—four blocks each in Odisha and Chhattisgarh and one each in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. Then, to encourage private players into infrastructure development, the government started the hybrid annuity model, which minimises the risk load of private developers and has revived the interest of private developers. Nine developers have bid for each of the five projects, and bids were submitted early this year. This interest is going to gather further momentum in 2018.

There are also talks about privatisation of power distribution, which might come through with the amendment in the Electricity Act 2003. And, while there had been much speculation about privatisation of public-sector banks, that has been halted with capital infusion for now. “But the problem can’t be solved by capital infusion,” argues Bharat Jhunjhunwala, former professor at IIM Bengaluru, adding, “No PSU works efficiently unless it has a monopoly the way Air India was profitable decades back when it was the sole operator on international routes.”

But purists have a reason to worry with all these moves. Often privatisation changes the landscape to such an extent that PSUs further bleed to death. The telecom sector is a case in point. The leading four telecom operators in the country are private players, which have pushed government-run BSNL and MTNL to a corner. The same happened with Air India when private players made it obsolete, but at least that is being rectified now.

What to expect in 2018

All eyes are fixed on Air India’s sale, with the government making all the right noises. However, there is scepticism too. “With general elections just 15 months or so away, the sale of Air India looks highly unlikely. The government wouldn’t risk the ire of thousands of employees who might suddenly become jobless,” feels Bharat Jhunjhunwla of

IIM Bangalore.

Protests are already on the cards. Defence employees are likely to launch an indefinite strike in the first week of January. Reports suggest that over 30,000 employees are going to be affected or rendered surplus as a result of privatisation moves. Some trade pundits also feel privatisation might remain a damp squib in 2018 with elections round the corner. “The pace of divestment and privatisation will pick up steam in the current financial year, that is, up to March 2018. Given the negative perceptions of these measures, we might see lesser action in the remaining part of 2018,” predicts Banerjee of PwC.

Artificial Intelligence

Women in Saudi Arabia need a male guardian to be granted citizenship, but the country is also the first in the world to grant citizenship to a female robot, named Sophia. Perhaps Elon Musk’s fears of robots overtaking humans are not unfounded. But as artificial intelligence is keenly debated at the highest levels of say, Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, what does it mean for India?

The country, which embraced smartphones like no other, has shown remarkable openness to artificial intelligence as well. Look at Sriram Rajamani, managing director of Microsoft Research Labs India, who never really believed machines could one day possess intelligence this superior. Today, he heads a 50-person computer science lab in Bengaluru that holds research around AI as its core.

For a labour-intensive country like ours, AI brought all the more scepticism and fear when it initially started making inroads. However, the inevitability of AI being the future has quelled a lot of such fears over the past year.

As of January 2017, India had the second-highest automation potential in the world, as per an analysis by McKinsey Global Institute. Threats have been converted into opportunities, as more and more people have begun to embrace AI as the force that is going to drive them into the future. “Going forward, AI is the technology that will drive us. We have to embrace it,” says Rajamani.

Conventional sectors such as financial services, automobiles and IT were the first to be hit by the AI wave. But as AI spreads its footprint, other sectors, too, are gaining momentum. Padmaja Alaganandan, partner and leader, people and organisation, PwC India, believes the agricultural and healthcare sectors will benefit the most in times to come. “AI will improve the quality of life for patients. In terms of healthcare, it brings access to remote locations with no trained doctors, where AI can help with diagnostics,” she says.

Being an agrarian society, AI is being used to boost agriculture with uses such as monitoring of soil, temperature, microbes to determine the amount of water and nutrients needed. “We are using AI to monitor fields and give guidance to farmers on irrigation and pesticides, among other things,” explains Rajamani.

Developments in speech recognition is an interesting area researchers are betting big on. We all know how Siri on your iPhone can respond to your queries in English. Imagine a computer doing the same in your native language. “In India, people are mostly bilingual, so while conversing, they use a combination of languages—English and Hindi or Hindi and Bengali. Soon, you might be able to talk to your computer in such native languages as well,” Rajamani says.

But will such multi-pronged growth allay the dual threats of job losses and machines taking over humans that AI has instilled in the minds of the masses? Arup Roy, research director, Gartner, believes AI will be a net job creator and not the opposite. “We expect AI augmentation to create 2.3 million new jobs by 2020. Also, the AI augmentation sector will be worth $2.9 trillion by 2021. So, as the adoption intensifies, AI will lead to formation of new types of jobs,” he clarifies.

Contrary to fears of machines taking over humans, and eventually the planet, as Stephen Hawking time and again reiterates, industry leaders and experts consider AI to be more of a facilitator to improve efficiency. What is important is the sector in which it will be deployed. “The only fear with an AI-deployed system is its reaction to a situation for which it has not been prepared for. In such a situation, results will be based on the data that has been fed into a machine, which will lead to a biased outcome. One needs to develop a mechanism to transfer control to humans when such a scenario occurs,” Microsoft’s Rajamani adds.

What to expect in 2018

As many as 68.6% Indian organisations might deploy artificial intelligence before 2020 and AI spending by Indian companies may grow by 8-11% in 18 months, says a December report by Intel. Based on a survey conducted by research firm IDC India, the report said sectors like retail, services and healthcare are expected to lead, with an expected adoption rate of 74% over the next 18 months. The study surveyed 194 large Indian organisations across sectors to gauge the appetite towards the adoption of AI. “About 64% respondents believe that this technology can empower them in revenue augmentation and improved sales processes,” said Intel India MD (sales and marketing) Prakash Mallya. The report said 71% respondents are looking at increased process automation as a key benefit, which could drive spike spends on this technology by 2020. It added that nearly 75% anticipate benefits in business process efficiency and employee productivity with AI. However, 76% of the companies are facing or believe that they will face a shortage of skilled personnel to harness the power of AI. Earlier this year, Intel India had said it will train 15,000 people in AI by April 2018.

As per a recent report by KellyOCG, the demand for AI and machine learning specialists in India is expected to see a 60% rise by 2018. Explaining, Thammaiah BN, managing director, Kelly Services India, says, “Adoption of AI will create new avatars of old roles and new jobs, such as chief data intelligence officers, data scientists and data analysts. The top five locations to find AI talent are Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.”

However, concerns continue with high cost of solutions, shortage of skilled professionals, unclear return on investment, and cybersecurity as the main challenges.

How well India makes the transition to AI also depends on the governance policies adopted. “We need governance on how AI is used. We often talk about responsible AI, where there is enough governance taken into account on how AI is used and where there is consideration on how we move towards AI,” says Padmaja Alaganandan, partner and leader, people and organisation, PwC India.

Pollution

An oxygen chamber by private company Nurturing Green in Gurugram. Chambers like these could well be the new cafés

Ivinder Gill

We are used to seeing rain disrupt play during a cricket match. But in a worrying sign of the times we live in, it was pollution that held up a recent match more than once in the national capital between India and Sri Lanka. Studies that highlight adverse effects of pollution are in the news almost everyday. The latest says it damages children’s brains. Masks are a common sight, sales of air purifiers are rocketing, schools get ‘pollution breaks’ and oxygen chambers could well be the new cafés. Amid all this, when the powers that be—in this case, Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan—say that “to attribute any death to a cause like pollution may be too much”, we are left gasping, quite literally.

What we get in answer to policy to tackle pollution are half-baked schemes like odd-even and a lot of noise over things like stubble burning. Yes, there are measures to check stubble burning and polluting industries. But where is the implementation? Earlier this year, the environment ministry notified a ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR and the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) was given responsibility for implementing it. However, even EPCA chairperson Bhure Lal feels implementation is the key. “If people (agencies) don’t implement things, the situation will get out of hand,” he had said at the Indian Express’ Idea Exchange programme. The push for electric vehicles is a step in the right direction, but that is a target 13 years down the line and that, too, if everything goes to plan.

Pollution levels in other cities should be a wake-up call for the Centre that it is not a problem restricted to NCR. A study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC-India) found the annual concentration of major pollutant, PM2.5, or particles with a diameter less than 2.5 micrometers, to be more in Gurugram, Kanpur, Lucknow and Faridabad. In fact, in terms of “severe plus” air quality, nine of the top 10 most polluted cities were ahead of Delhi. Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Agra are just some examples.

The Lancet Countdown 2017 says air pollution claimed as many as 2.5 million lives in India in 2015—the highest in the world. Of the 1.9 million deaths across 21 Asian countries in 2015, 5,24,680 deaths—one in every four—were in India. Of these, at least 1,24,207 were from PM2.5 air pollution at homes, 80,368 from coal power plants and 50,905

from transport.

In a report by the United Nations Environment Programme, some 12.6 million people die in a year due to pollution, of which 6.5 million deaths are due to air pollution. This means one in nine people die due to pollution and one in four due to air pollution specifically. India and China account for 40% of pollution-related deaths.

Exposure to lead in paint causes brain damage to six lakh children annually. Our seas already contain 500 “dead zones” with too little oxygen to support marine life. Over 80% of the world’s waste water is released into the environment without treatment, poisoning fields where we grow our food and the lakes and rivers that provide drinking water to 300

million people.

There is also a huge economic cost. A recent report by the Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health says welfare losses due to pollution are estimated at over $4.6 trillion each year, equivalent to 6.2% of global economic output.

The alarming figures call for immediate and harsh measures and not the reactionary responses we have been seeing. Implementation of bans has to be total and strict. A leaf can be taken from China’s book, which realised the gravity of the problem and has now implemented various measures and initiatives at multiple levels at tackle pollution. Ironically, experts feel India has a better chance than China to tame pollution, given its democratic nature and considerably less industrial waste.

Also, more than policy measures, there is a concerted need for public awareness, for which the government needs to mobilise NGOs and citizens alike.

What to expect in 2018

At a UN Environment Assembly held in Nairobi in early December, the world committed to a pollution-free planet, with a pledge to prevent, mitigate and manage pollution in all its forms. The assembly also passed resolutions that include moves to address marine litter and microplastics, prevent and reduce air pollution, cut out lead poisoning from paint and batteries, protect water-based ecosystems, deal with soil pollution, and manage pollution in areas hit by conflict and terrorism.

If all these promises are met, 1.49 billion more people will breathe clean air, 480,000 km (or around 30%) of the world’s coastlines will be clean, and $18.6 billion for research and development and innovative programmes to combat pollution will come online.

“The science we have seen at this assembly shows we have been so bad at looking after our planet that we have very little room to make more mistakes,” said Edgar Gutiérrez, president of the 2017 UN Environment Assembly. “With the promises made here, we are sending a powerful message that we will listen to the science, change the way we consume and produce, and tackle pollution in all its forms across the globe.”

As for India, Eric Solheim, director of United Nations Environment Programme, said, “India is going to be the most populous country, the fastest-growing economy in the world soon and has a huge role in dealing with the problem of pollution.” At the governmental level, a high-level taskforce was set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November to tackle pollution, especially in the NCR, which aims to make the winter of 2018 pollution-free. Among the measures likely to be implemented include encouraging industrial use of wheat and paddy straw and bagass to avoid stubble burning. Coal-based power plants might be shut down and use of sprinklers and introduction of electric buses are other options on the table.

On a micro level, oxygen chambers, such as the one started by private company Nurturing Green in Gurugram, is a start. Annu Grover, founder, Nurturing Green, however, accepts the limitations of such chambers when it comes to catering to a gargantuan population that is battling with pollution, saying, “It is a solution to pollution, but not a

permanent cure.”

Internet of Things

Kunal Doley

When Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates famously said, “We always overestimate the change that will occur in the next two years and underestimate the change that will occur in the next 10”, he must have been referring to the Internet of Things (IoT).

Even though consumers and big businesses alike have been quick to embrace the world-changing impact of IoT in the past few years, experts say we are yet to realise its true potential. IoT is moving ever faster, developing at an astonishing rate and continuously reinventing itself.

As per BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s premium research service, there will be over 24 billion IoT devices on earth by 2020. That’s around four devices for every human being on the planet. And as we approach that point, $6 billion will flow into IoT solutions, including application development, device hardware, system integration, data storage, security, and connectivity. But that will be money well spent, as those investments will generate $13 trillion by 2025.

Today, Internet of Things is connecting cars, kitchen appliances and even heart monitors. Fitness trackers, smartwatches and other wearables are linking more mainstream users to IoT. The smart wearable market is growing at a mammoth pace, from $15 billion in 2015 to $25 billion in 2019. Total shipments could jump from 84 million to 245 million during that period, as per research and advisory firm CSS Insight.

Similarly, the smart home market—which includes smart speakers, appliances, lights and locks, among other automation devices—could grow from being a $24-billion market to a $53-billion one by 2022, as per market research company Zion Research.

As more consumers around the globe purchase smartphones, tablets and other gadgets that connect them to the Web, the scope of Internet of Things will only grow. We’ve already seen some breakout successes this year, like Tagg—the device that remotely tracks the locations and vitals of your dog or cat; or the line of branded buttons announced by Amazon that you can stick around your house to enable you to order staples like laundry detergent and toilet paper with one push.

In fact, consumers won’t be the only ones using IoT devices. Cities and companies, in a bid to become more efficient, will also start adopting smart technologies. In simple terms, cities will be able to automate, remotely manage, and collect data through visitor kiosks, video camera surveillance systems, bike rental stations, and even taxis.

Changes are coming to the office space as well. Cisco, for instance, controls the core functions of its 300 buildings worldwide, including climate, electricity use and security, from just four locations. Then there’s Manitoba Hydro’s new skyscraper in Winnipeg, Canada, which features a massive natural humidifier connected to pipes that pump moist air throughout the building. The system knows when to open and close the blinds, either to let the sunshine in or to keep it out.

Businesses, too, will be hooked to IoT. In 2015, American multinational conglomerate General Electric claimed that investments in the industrial IoT market, which includes all IoT devices used for industrial purposes, would hit $60 trillion over the next 15 years.

As per market intelligence firm IDC, 60% of global manufacturers are already using data accumulated from connected products and production chains to optimise their product portfolios. By next year, the proliferation of these analytics-driven solutions could improve manufacturers’ innovation delivery and supply chain performance by as much as 15%, predicts IDC.

The future of a smart, connected world is already here.

What to expect in 2018

One of the biggest impacts that IoT will have in 2018 is on the retail sector. Retailers will be seen automating merchandising and operations, optimising supply chains, boosting personalised marketing, delivering delightful customer experiences, and exploring newer revenue streams. As the retail industry IoT revenue is set to touch $326 billion in 2018 (as per a report published by IDC), with the overall IoT revenue expected to reach $2.6 trillion alone in the APAC region, the new year will see a lot of IoT action in the sector.

As more and more healthcare professionals turn to big data-driven solutions, IoT also stands to reshape how people access and pay for their services. We all know how wearable technology has been fuelled largely by its applications to people’s healthcare, such as gadgets’ ability to monitor heart rate or stress levels, remind patients when to take medication, etc. IoT will also lead to instant healthcare and digital therapies; devices that can treat insomnia, depression, fertility and back pain. Just to give you an idea, there will be an incremental sale of more than 12 million smartwatches in the US alone by the end of 2018, predicts American market research company Forrester. Among the new trends that we will see, insurance companies will get real-time data with IoT. This will help them analyse risks, perform product segmentation, improve loss control and get more premium growth. Consumers will also get to see new products in the new year. With IoT in place, consumers will no longer have standalone devices, but appliances with voice services like Siri and Cortana. Analyst Gartner predicts that 30% of our interactions with technology will be through ‘conversations’ with smart machines in 2018.

But new network security challenges will push IT experts to their limits, as hackers and fraudsters will seek to harness IoT for their own designs. As industrial IoT continues to grow, vulnerabilities in global Internet infrastructure systems will worsen. As more devices become connected to one another, security experts and major businesses will have to move quickly to block loopholes in their defence mechanisms.