Gujarat election: The apology that wasn’t! Rahul apologises for wrong tweet, says ‘Unlike Narendra Modi, I am human’

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s faux pas on Twitter made headlines on Tuesday. (Photos from Twitter)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s faux pas on Twitter made headlines on Tuesday. It became one of the most talked about items on social media, in fact. Rahul Gandhi had tweeted a mathematically erroneous post. Later he removed it and posted a corrected tweet. But the saga is still not over! Now, Rahul Gandhi has tweeted an apology. But, by means of this apology, he has trained guns at BJP and taken a dig at PM Narendra Modi. Rahul has said,”Unlike Narendrabhai, I am human.” Rahul says, “For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all.” Earlier on Tuesday, in replacement of the tweet wherein he wrongly calculated the percentage change in prices of commodities, the Gandhi scion had issued a new tweet but steered clear of calculating percentage change and chose to present only absolute figures.

Apology tweet by Rahul

For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 6, 2017

Deleted tweet:-

Corrected tweet:-

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी-7वाँ सवाल: जुमलों की बेवफाई मार गई

नोटबंदी की लुटाई मार गई

GST सारी कमाई मार गई

बाकी कुछ बचा तो –

महंगाई मार गई बढ़ते दामों से जीना दुश्वार

बस अमीरों की होगी भाजपा सरकार? pic.twitter.com/1S8Yt0nI7B — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 5, 2017

While shooting off a seventh question at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as campaigning for elections in Gujarat reached fever pitch, Gandhi aggressively highlighted the difference in rates of commodities as they existed in 2014 when general elections were last held, and rates as they prevail now in 2017, in a bid to directly blame the prime minister for the price rise of essential items like cooking gas, vegetables and fuel.Presenting the data on gas cylinders, Gandhi said that cost of one cylinder in 2014 was Rs 414, whereas in 2017, it had gone up to Rs 742. Thereafter, instead of saying that there had been an increase of 79 percent, the Nehru-Gandhi scion erroneously mentioned it as a 179 percent increase.

That was not all! He followed it up by saying that price of pulses had risen by 177 percent instead of 77 percent, the price of tomatoes had gone up by 285 percent instead of 185 percent, that of onions had gone up by 200 percent instead of 100 percent, that of milk had gone up by 131 percent instead of 31 percent and the price of diesel had gone up by 113 percent instead of 13 percent.