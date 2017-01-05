Thanks to Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, state ranks first in job creation: Government

The eighth edition of the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has been scheduled to held between January 10 and 13 at Mahatma Mandir here. (Website)

Hailing Vibrant Gujarat global summits as the key factor for employment generation, the Gujarat government today claimed the state ranks number one in providing employment with over 13.45 lakh persons getting jobs during the last three years. According to Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh, at least 3.13 lakh persons have been given jobs by various Gujarat-based companies during last three years of 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“As the Vibrant Summit is approaching, many people are asking us how much employment was generated in the past. We are pleased to inform you that Gujarat tops the charts across the country in providing employment. In total, over 13.45 lakh persons were given jobs in last three years,” Singh told reporters. As per the figures shared by him, Gujarat’s share in the total employment generation across the country was 86 per cent in 2014, which is more than any other state.

Singh also added that through 48 Employment Exchanges across the state, over 9.25 lakh youths were given jobs in last three years.”In the same period, state government recruited 1.07 lakh persons while over 3.13 lakh were given jobs by private firms. In all, over 13.45 lakhs were given employment in last three years,” said Singh.

The eighth edition of the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has been scheduled to held between January 10 and 13 at Mahatma Mandir here.

The announcement about this mega event’s role in providing jobs came amid accusations from the Congress as well as from OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who had on various occasions alleged that contrary to what the government is claiming, Vibrant Summits did not helped in improving unemployment scenario in the state.

Singh claimed that just because of the Vibrant Summits, Gujarat is having the lowest figures of unemployment. “As per the official figures of 5th Annual Employment/Unemployment Survey by the Centre, Gujarat is having the lowest unemployment ratio per 1,000, that is 0.9 per cent. That means only 9 out of every 1,000 persons in Gujarat are unemployed,” said Singh.

“When the country’s ratio is 5 per cent, we are just 0.0 per cent. Even USA is having 5 per cent unemployment ratio. If we put Gujarat’s population at 6 crore, only 6 lakhs are unemployed. This proves that Vibrant Summit is a major factor in creating employment,” the senior official added.