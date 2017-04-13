Thanks to Facebook, woman gets her stolen phone back

The complainant told police that some photographs were uploaded on her Facebook account with she getting notification about a “strange number” being used to access it. (Reuters)

Thanks to Facebook, a woman’s stolen mobile phone was recovered and culprit caught. Priyanka Arora’s mobile phone was snatched by two boys on March 27 while she was standing at the East Krishna Nagar bus stop in Delhi’s Shahdara area.

She tried to chase the duo but failed to catch hold of them. Soon she made a PCR call borrowing a phone from a passerby when luck failed her again, as a dog bit her, rendering her unable to file a complaint, a police official said.

Priyanka had given up hopes of getting back her phone when she noticed an unusual activity on Facebook account on April 9, prompting her to approach police.

The complainant told police that some photographs were uploaded on her Facebook account with she getting notification about a “strange number” being used to access it.

The particular number was immediately put on surveillance while led the police to a juvenile, one of the two boys who snatched the phone, apprehended from Bhikam Singh Colony yesterday, said DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad.

“The juvenile had given the stolen phone to his mother for use. His mother uploaded some pictures on the complainant’s Facebook account using a new number and modifying the settings,” she said.

The snatched mobile phone was recovered from the possession of the juvenile’s mother, who was also bound down in connection with the theft case.

Police is on the lookout for the juvenile’s brother, a minor, who is also involved in the case.